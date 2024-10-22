Trump Scores Supreme Court Win Against Disgraced Attorney Michael Cohen

Share
 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2024 at 6:33am
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s effort to sue former President Donald Trump has been finally extinguished by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Without comment, the court rejected Cohen’s effort to have his case heard, which means a ruling that quashed the lawsuit will stand, according to Fox News.

Cohen had been released from prison in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was later put back behind bars. He claimed he was locked up in retaliation for a book he wrote criticizing Trump.

Cohen sought money from Trump, former Attorney General William Barr, federal prison officials and the federal government.

“Michael Cohen has exhausted every avenue of his pathetic attempt to drag my client into court time and time again,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said.

“As expected, the Supreme Court has correctly denied Michael Cohen’s petition and he must finally abandon his frivolous and desperate claims,” she said.

Cohen had been behind bars in connection with his work with Trump, and was sent back after home release when he would not limit his social media postings and media interviews.

Has Trump been treated unfairly by the legal system?

Cohen claimed that was retaliation, and launched the lawsuit.

“The American people can no longer speak freely without fear of incarceration by a corrupt president and his/her willing and complicit underlings,” Cohen said after the court shot down his claim,  according to NBC.

“These are basic, fundamental rights that makes America the beacon of democracy. Now, the guardrails are gone!” he said.

CBS noted that in the case, the administrations of Trump and President Joe Biden lined up on the same side to argue against hearing the case.

Habba argued in court that giving Cohen his way could have chipped away at key presidential powers.

“Among other things, it would upend the constitutional separation-of-powers, curtail the President’s ability to effectively perform his duties, and destroy the very concept of Presidential immunity,” she wrote.

In her filing, Habba said it was “imperative” that the court not hear Cohen’s appeal.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
