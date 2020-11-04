Trump Secures Key Victory in Battleground Ohio

On election night, President Donald J. Trump continued to rack up a series of key wins on his path to a possible 2020 re-election.

Perhaps one of the president’s biggest wins was the state of Ohio.

The Fox News Decision Desk officially called Trump’s win in Ohio late Tuesday, which in turn awarded the president with the Buckeye State’s 18 electoral votes.

WIRE: Fox News Decision Desk projects President Trump will win Ohio — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

“WIRE: Fox News Decision Desk projects President Trump will win Ohio,” Josh Caplan, the home page editor and breaking news reporter at Breitbart News, wrote on Twitter.

NBC News also called the state for Trump.

Trump wins Ohio, NBC News projects #Election2020 — Lauren Egan (@Lauren_V_Egan) November 4, 2020

“Trump wins Ohio, NBC News projects #Election2020,” NBC News political reporter Lauren Egan wrote on Twitter.

With 89 percent reporting, Trump had a decisive lead in Ohio with 53.3 percent of the vote as compared with Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 45.2 percent of the vote, The New York Times reported.

That translated to 3,003,534 votes in the state for Trump.

Biden, on the other hand, was nearly half a million votes behind with 2,542,401 votes.

In a race that was projected to be close from the very beginning, Trump needed to pick up several key battleground states in order to secure a victory.

RELATED: GOP Flips 2 House Seats as Dems' South Florida Woes Continue

Do you think President Trump deserved to win a second term on Tuesday? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (566 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

With both Florida and Ohio in his column, he was in a very good position late to win a second presidential term.

“One White House official said they flat-out they believe Trump will win, while another expressed some nervous optimism,” Fox News’ Blake Berman reported.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.