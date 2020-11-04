Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Secures Key Victory in Battleground Ohio

×
By Michael Austin
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:53pm
P Share Print

On election night, President Donald J. Trump continued to rack up a series of key wins on his path to a possible 2020 re-election.

Perhaps one of the president’s biggest wins was the state of Ohio.

The Fox News Decision Desk officially called Trump’s win in Ohio late Tuesday, which in turn awarded the president with the Buckeye State’s 18 electoral votes.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

“WIRE: Fox News Decision Desk projects President Trump will win Ohio,” Josh Caplan, the home page editor and breaking news reporter at Breitbart News, wrote on Twitter.

NBC News also called the state for Trump.

“Trump wins Ohio, NBC News projects #Election2020,” NBC News political reporter Lauren Egan wrote on Twitter.

With 89 percent reporting, Trump had a decisive lead in Ohio with 53.3 percent of the vote as compared with Democratic nominee  Joe Biden’s 45.2 percent of the vote, The New York Times reported.

That translated to 3,003,534 votes in the state for Trump.

Biden, on the other hand, was nearly half a million votes behind with 2,542,401 votes.

In a race that was projected to be close from the very beginning, Trump needed to pick up several key battleground states in order to secure a victory.

RELATED: GOP Flips 2 House Seats as Dems' South Florida Woes Continue

Do you think President Trump deserved to win a second term on Tuesday?

With both Florida and Ohio in his column, he was in a very good position late to win a second presidential term.

“One White House official said they flat-out they believe Trump will win, while another expressed some nervous optimism,” Fox News’ Blake Berman reported.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.comYouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







Trump Secures Key Victory in Battleground Ohio
GOP Flips 2 House Seats as Dems' South Florida Woes Continue
Vegas Odds Make Stunning Swing in Trump's Favor as He Builds Momentum
Biden Campaign Attempts To Spin Florida Loss Into a Positive
AOC Gets Another 2 Years After Winning New York's 14th Congressional District Again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×