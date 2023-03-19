Parler Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theatre on Monday in Davenport, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theatre on Monday in Davenport, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Trump Seen for First Time in Public Since Announcing News of His Arrest

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2023 at 10:10am
Hours after posting that he could be arrested Tuesday, former President Donald Trump joined the crowd watching the NCAA wrestling championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Early Saturday, Trump posted a call for protest related to what he said would be his arrest Tuesday at the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has been investigating Trump in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump was the guest of Republican U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, according to the Tulsa World.

Mullin and Trump were joined by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to KOTV-TV.

Trump was introduced to the crowd, then signed autographs and waved to a largely supportive crowd.

“Having the president, or a former president, show up here in Tulsa is just a great deal for our state,” Stitt said, according to KTUL-TV.

Mullin said there was no ulterior motive for Trump’s visit.

“He is literally coming in just for the wrestling event and that’s it,” Mullin said,

“His only request was, ‘Is there Diet Coke?’ And I said, ‘Well, they only serve Pepsi in there, but we can get you Diet Coke!’” Mullin said.

Mullin said it was “shameful” that the Truth Social posts Trump issued Saturday loomed over the visit.

“The whole point of President Trump coming to town was, one, to be my guest, but two, help us — help the governor and myself — highlight what Oklahoma has to offer,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
