Trump Seen for First Time in Public Since Announcing News of His Arrest

Hours after posting that he could be arrested Tuesday, former President Donald Trump joined the crowd watching the NCAA wrestling championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Early Saturday, Trump posted a call for protest related to what he said would be his arrest Tuesday at the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has been investigating Trump in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump was the guest of Republican U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, according to the Tulsa World.

Mullin and Trump were joined by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to KOTV-TV.

Trump was introduced to the crowd, then signed autographs and waved to a largely supportive crowd.

“Having the president, or a former president, show up here in Tulsa is just a great deal for our state,” Stitt said, according to KTUL-TV.

He doesn’t look too stressed. — 🌹Lady🇺🇸Texan🌹 (@TexasRose1776) March 19, 2023

WATCH: Donald Trump greeted with cheers at the NCAA Wrestling Championship in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/04u2QqhswR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 19, 2023

President Donald Trump at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma today. pic.twitter.com/O4MawBRlUj — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 19, 2023

Mullin said there was no ulterior motive for Trump’s visit.

“He is literally coming in just for the wrestling event and that’s it,” Mullin said,

“His only request was, ‘Is there Diet Coke?’ And I said, ‘Well, they only serve Pepsi in there, but we can get you Diet Coke!’” Mullin said.

Former President Donald Trump is in attendance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships Finals at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The crowd here is quite receptive to him being here pic.twitter.com/rFbVKo6R5q — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) March 18, 2023

President Trump surprised everyone at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. We had no idea he would be here… pic.twitter.com/Rjb7WaYSzQ — Antonio52 (@Tonex52) March 19, 2023

President Trump standing with Melania’s father in Tulsa tonight. pic.twitter.com/FJmczclJgZ — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 🦅 (@MichaelDeLauzon) March 19, 2023

Mullin said it was “shameful” that the Truth Social posts Trump issued Saturday loomed over the visit.

“The whole point of President Trump coming to town was, one, to be my guest, but two, help us — help the governor and myself — highlight what Oklahoma has to offer,” he said.

