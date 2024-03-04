Trump Sees 'Largest General Election Lead Yet' Against Joe Biden: CBS Poll Shows

When former President Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2021, he posed a question.

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump, who was out of office for a month at the time, asked attendees, as CBS noted.

A new poll reveals that the answer is yes.

The CBS poll shows that when asked about the economy, 65 percent of those responding recalled the Trump era as excellent to good.

As for the economy under President Joe Biden, 38 percent rated it excellent or good.

The poll found 59 percent rated the economy fair or poor under Biden, while 28 percent said that was their view of the Trump-era economy.

Overall, the poll gave Trump a 52 percent-48 percent lead over Biden.

During Sunday’s edition of “Face the Nation,” Margaret Brennan of CBS called that “Trump’s largest general election lead yet.”

Anthony Salvanto, the executive director of elections and surveys for CBS, said Biden has not inspired Democrats.







“A lot of Joe Biden’s numbers are in part lower because of that. His campaign has work to do to drive up that motivation. And he’s not doing as well as he did in 2020 with some key Democratic groups,” he said.

“I would add this though, Margaret. And I think it’s important. Joe Biden is trailing Donald Trump when we ask, who has a vision for the country? And that speaks across party lines in many ways. And what I think is important there is that these are uncertain times in the minds of many voters,” he said.

CBS POLL: “By more than 5 to 1, voters believe Biden’s policies will lead MORE migrants to try crossing the border compared with President Trump’s policies.” “Only 22% think [Biden’s] policies will decrease migrant crossings.” pic.twitter.com/etPazKbBS0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024



“When people see uncertainty, even if they don’t rate things right now as good, and they don’t, they want a road map. They want to know where things are going. And that’s a key gap that I’m going to watch over the next few months,” he said.

CBS said the poll was conducted of 2,159 U.S. adults between February 28 and March 1. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Love and patriotism. Pure and simple, that is what is felt at a #TrumpRally. And there are no apologies for it. Anywhere. We The People are the cure to anything that ails us. Just ask the#DancingQueen 🇺🇸 #Greensboro pic.twitter.com/W0gGhp3tqt — Alecia (@AleciaVaught17) March 3, 2024

As Super Tuesday approached, Trump was focused on Biden, telling a Greensboro, North Carolina crowd, “Biden’s conduct on our border is by any definition a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America. He talks about democracy. He is a danger to democracy,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump also told the crowd that “a central question in this election is whether the foreign armies Joe Biden has smuggled across our border will be allowed to stay, or whether they’ll be told to get the hell out of here and go back home. We’ll take them back home.”

