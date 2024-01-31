Trump Sees Right Through Biden's Ploy as East Palestine Visit Is Finally Announced a Year After Train Disaster

President Joe Biden must have made the decision to finally show up in East Palestine, Ohio, one year after the catastrophic train derailment and toxic chemical spill all by himself.

The crafty Democrats and elites certainly didn’t make it. Unless they actually did in order to further sink his approval rating with voters, helping to build the case that another puppet candidate, like former first lady Michelle Obama, must take his place.

I wouldn’t put it past them. The planned visit, reported by Fox News on Wednesday, will only serve to remind residents of Biden’s lack of urgency and disdain for heartland Americans.

They can’t help but compare his very late arrival at the scene to former President Donald J. Trump’s visit in the weeks following the accident that took place on Feb. 3, 2023.

Trump showed up on Feb. 22 with words of compassion and reassurance as well as needed supplies. By his side stood Republican Sen. J.D. Vance.

According to Fox, Trump declared, “You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve.”

“The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America,” Trump added. “And that’s what it is. This is really America right here. We’re standing in America.”

President Trump buying lunch for all the firefighters and first responders in East Palestine, Ohio pic.twitter.com/5D6ba1BmjD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 22, 2023

Trump was presidential, unlike Biden, who couldn’t be bothered. He sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in his place, only after Trump’s visit highlighted the insulting response by the administration.

Biden’s excuse that he didn’t have enough time in his schedule to show up in East Palestine will hardly win him brownie points or votes.

The residents probably feel more compelled to spit on him than welcome him with appreciative handshakes. It is the reason why I have to believe there is more to this visit than meets the eye.

Trump, for one, seems to think Biden is just trying to climb out of the hole he dug for himself. In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, he also warned that Biden might not like what he finds in East Palestine.

“With the World blowing up around us, with the Middle East on FIRE, Biden has finally decided to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER,” Trump wrote.

“I know those great people, I was there when it counted, and his reception won’t be a warm one. Worst President in History!”

As for Biden’s claim that he simply didn’t have time to visit East Palestine, we all know that isn’t true.

In the two months after the train derailment, the president took a total of three weeks off, according to the Biden Vacation Tracker. In fact, he has spent 40 percent of his time in office on vacation.

Asked by Fox when he thought Biden should finally show up, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said, “The best time for him to come would be February of 2025 when he is on his book tour.”

Conaway added, “The President is always welcome to our town. … That being said, I don’t know what he would do here now.” We are all wondering the same thing.

Biden’s handlers know this visit is an empty gesture. They know it is very likely to backfire on Biden, reminding heartland Americans that he didn’t show up for them when they needed it most.

So why is Biden’s team allowing him to do it?

Something smells rotten in East Palestine, in my opinion, and it isn’t the toxic chemicals. I suggest that Trump and his campaign look beyond the obvious because there is something to be dug up here.

