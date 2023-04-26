Trump Seizes on Explosive New 'Biden Crime Family' Revelations in Video That Sets the Standard for 2024 Campaign

This is the presidential campaign Americans need to see in 2024.

With President Joe Biden formally declaring his run for re-election next year, his predecessor and the current leading candidate for the Republican nomination has laid out the lines of attack that every GOP candidate should be following over the next 18 months.

The party better be listening.

In a blistering campaign video released to the Truth Social platform on Tuesday and getting wider play on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump underscored the developments in investigations into “the Biden crime family” and launched equally important attacks on his old enemy the establishment media.

But it isn’t the attack-dog press of his own presidency Trump was taking on — as disgraceful as that four-year exercise in character assassination, half-truths and outright lies was. It’s the current Praetorian Guard protection that surrounds Biden even as congressional investigators turn up more evidence of outright corruption in the first family.

Check it out here:

https://t.co/5UYK9AtRFi Trump Statement – The Biden Crime Family is Watergate x10 “What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the Biden Crime Family would be Watergate times 10 if this News was revealed just 10 years ago…”https://t.co/bZnJ3gQ7t5 pic.twitter.com/sbqY1tPrYG — PatriotsInControl (@PatriotsControl) April 26, 2023

“What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the Biden crime family would be Watergate times 10 if this news was revealed just 10 years ago,” Trump said. “Our fake news media is corrupt, at a level like never seen before. There has never been anything like it.”

Can Republicans win by attacking the establishment media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (94 Votes) No: 17% (19 Votes)

Trump was referring to the relative silence that’s greeted the work of Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

In an interview Sunday with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Comer said Oversight Committee investigators had turned up evidence that Biden family members have participated in an ongoing influence-peddling scheme to profit off the name of the man who is now the president of the United States.

The evidence so far is based on “suspicious activity reports” banks file in cases of suspected money laundering or other financial crimes. The Biden family seems to have a penchant for generating them. Basically, money coming from foreign governments — including the People’s Republic of China — went to shell companies known as limited liability corporations controlled by Biden family members, Comer said.

For anyone who missed it, the interview is here:







“We now have nine and counting Biden family members who were zinged by at least one bank for receiving suspicious wires from our adversaries around the world,” Comer told Bartiromo.

“The question remains, what were these family members doing to receive this money? There’s no rhyme or reason for some of these Biden family members to receive any type of payment from our adversaries around the world, much less the number that we’ve uncovered, and we’re still digging through these bank violations.”

Comer also referred to “six specific decisions that Joe Biden made either as vice president or president that are very concerning to us, that we believe could potentially lead back to payments that were made to these LLCs that were then laundered down to the Biden family members.”

TRUMP: “What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the ‘Biden Crime Family’ would be Watergate times 10, if this news was revealed just 10 years ago.” https://t.co/EM4PL9W2eH — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 26, 2023

It’s frustrating, but Comer didn’t identify the decisions, saying that will come in the future, but it’s already a far step beyond Rep. Adam Schiff — then-head of the House Intelligence Committee — who coyly claimed in 2019 that there was evidence “in plain sight” that Trump had “colluded” with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Not only did Schiff’s “evidence” never materialize, its existence was utterly debunked by the very special counsel Democrats had hoped would finally “get” Trump.

Every sentient American can remember the endless, breathless and baseless “reporting” that went into trying to bring down the Trump presidency. Every sentient American knows — even the liberal ones — that if half of what has turned up about the Biden family had involved someone named “Trump” it would be front-page, top-of-the-broadcast news.

But in the United States of the present day, when far too much of so-called “journalism” has degenerated to regurgitating Democratic Party talking points, the biggest news coming out of the nation’s capital these days is the news that’s being ignored.

And that’s where the Trump video comes in — and the videos that will surely follow.

“If this kind of information came out in the past, writers would be getting Pulitzer Prizes, when Pulitzer Prizes meant something, it doesn’t mean much anymore,” Trump said. “Yes, our media is totally corrupt.”

With Comer’s revelations, combined with allegations coming from a potential IRS whistleblower apparently ready to incriminate Attorney General Merrick Garland and the slow-walking of investigations into first son Hunter Biden, Republicans are basically being handed their election strategy for 2024.

Now, obviously, Republicans running against the establishment media isn’t new, but this isn’t Bill Clinton-esque dalliance with an intern. And it isn’t a cultural war attack where conservatives aren’t just fighting Democrats but every other liberal-controlled element of society — Hollywood and the rest of the entertainment world.

This is a law-and-order issue implicating the White House, the president’s family and at least one cabinet appointee of the president of potentially illegal behavior.

By extension, it implicates his political party in rampant dishonesty. And as the truth comes trickling out, it implicates the gatekeepers of the establishment media — the same gatekeepers who ensured Biden’s election in 2020 by squelching the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Trump has bulled his way into almost a decade of dominance of American politics by taking fights head-on — the party needs to follow that lead no matter who the 2024 nominee is — from president down to the person running the county dog pound.

The establishment media’s credibility is at an all-time low among the American public (it should be much, much lower).

Republicans would not only be politically inept not to take advantage of that, it would be near-treasonously stupid not to convince voters of how dishonestly they’ve been treated.

There’s a line attributed to Mark Twain, among many others, but it’s been true in various forms since the serpent first whispered to Eve:

“It’s easier to fool someone than convince someone they’ve been fooled.”

But that’s exactly the order the GOP needs to fulfill in the next presidential election.

Of course, there are going to be countless committed liberals who can’t be convinced. There always will be. But the idea of an extended first family reaping millions of dollars because the president has been willing to cater to some of the worst countries in the world won’t sit right with the vast majority of Americans once they’re reached through the establishment media’s cone.

The blistering video Trump released on Tuesday shows the way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.