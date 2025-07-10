President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will take on an additional role in his administration.

“I am pleased to announce that I am directing our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to be Interim Administrator of NASA,” Trump posted.

Trump praised Duffy’s performance, calling him “TREMENDOUS” and pointing to accomplishments, such as “creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems” and “rebuilding our roads and bridges.”

“He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time,” Trump added.

The president’s decision comes after his May withdrawal of tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA.

Isaacman is a close associate of SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Is this a good pick by Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (566 Votes) No: 2% (14 Votes)

According to The New York Times, Isaacman had donated heavily to many of Trump’s political opponents.

The Times reported that the donations were uncovered during the vetting process.

That revelation reportedly soured Trump’s view of Isaacman and contributed to the breakdown in his alliance with Musk.

In a conversation with Trump, Musk reportedly tried to downplay the donations.

“Maybe it’s a good thing,” Musk told Trump, according to The Times. “It shows that you’re willing to hire people of all stripes.”

Trump, however, was not persuaded. Within a few days, Trump and Musk began to trade blows on social media.

“These are the types of people who will turn,” he responded, according to the Times. “And it won’t end up being good for us.”

Duffy, a former Republican congressman and Fox News host, was tapped as Transportation secretary shortly after Trump’s re-election last fall.

He has overseen Trump’s push to modernize air traffic control and expand rural highway development.

In a post from his verified government X account, Duffy said Wednesday that he was proud of the appointment.

🚀 Honored to accept this mission. Time to take over space. Let’s launch. 🇺🇸🛰️ pic.twitter.com/ZBoEgPnwz4 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 10, 2025

“Honored to accept this mission,” Duffy said. “Time to take over space. Let’s launch.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.