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President Donald Trump said the refunds of $500 per person will go out to nearly 1 million Americans in 30 states.
President Donald Trump said the refunds of $500 per person will go out to nearly 1 million Americans in 30 states. (Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Sending Out Checks to Nearly 1 Million Americans – Here's Why

 By Randy DeSoto  September 30, 2026 at 4:47pm
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The Trump administration began mailing $500 rebate checks Wednesday to nearly one million Americans who officials say were overcharged through “user fees” for insurance purchased through the feveral Obamacare exchange, healthcare.gov, during the Biden administration.

“For years, the Biden administration overcharged you to fund the operation of HealthCare.gov,” President Donald Trump wrote in a letter accompanying the checks, The Hill reported. “That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now I’m returning it to you!”

The checks will go out to more than 950,000 Americans who enrolled in Obamacare across 30 states.

There are 19.2 million people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, so the rebate applies to only a portion of those who utilized the federal exchange.

Many blue states, like California, operate their own exchanges, and people who purchased their insurance through those will not receive the federal rebate checks, The Hill said.

Those who received Obamacare subsidies are not eligible for the rebates. The 2025 Big Beautiful Bill ended the COVID-era enhanced subsidies in December for those earning over 400 percent of the federal poverty level.

Under the standard rules, which returned in 2026, household incomes must generally fall between 100 and 400 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for subsidies.

Earlier this month, Trump announced the rebate, saying, “Our Administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off.”

The White House further elaborated on the reason for the rebate checks in a fact sheet released earlier this month.

“The Biden Administration overcharged Americans through Obamacare plan exchange ‘user fees’ that were passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums, funding the operations of the federal Obamacare exchange far in excess of what was needed to run the exchange,” the document said.

Related:
Trump Outlines His Plan to Replace 'Obamacare Scam': 'The Money Should Go Directly to the People'

“As a result, the Biden Administration accumulated a significant surplus of funds that were not used to benefit the Americans who paid these higher premiums,” the White House continued.

“President Trump is refunding these excess fees to Americans who do not receive premium assistance under the Unaffordable Care Act – and therefore paid the full cost of Biden’s premium tax – in the 30 states that use the federal exchange for the operations of their Obamacare markets.”

These states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The cost of health care is shaping up to be an important issue for voters heading into November’s midterms.

The White House said, “The Trump Administration is cracking down on fraud and corruption, lowering healthcare costs for Americans, and putting the American people over big health insurance companies after the Biden Administration’s mismanagement of Obamacare resulted in massive levels of fraud, higher costs for Americans, and profit windfalls for big health insurance companies.”

Further, “In May 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to bring the prices Americans and taxpayers pay for prescription drugs in line with those paid by similar nations. As of August 31, 2026, the Trump Administration has reached 26 deals with pharmaceutical manufacturers, covering nearly 90% of the branded drug market.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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