Former President Donald Trump has called out Arizona’s attorney general and demanded action to support the election audit of Maricopa County being conducted by the state Senate’s Republicans.

“The lackluster Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, has to get on the ball and catch up with the great Republican Patriots in the Arizona State Senate,” Trump said in a statement, according to Just the News.

“As massive crime in the 2020 Election is becoming more and more evident and obvious, Brnovich is nowhere to be found. He is always on television promoting himself, but never mentions the Crime of the Century, that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, which was Rigged and Stolen.”

“Arizona was a big part and Brnovich must put himself in gear, or no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the upcoming elections. They will never forget, and neither will the great Patriots of our Nation!” Trump said.

The audit has been disputed from the start. It began with state Senate Republicans calling for an audit to prove to the voters that the system worked, but devolved into mutual recriminations between the state and Maricopa County. The audit, which is still ongoing, was only allowed to take place when a court ruled that a state Senate subpoena for the county’s voting machines was valid.

What is she afraid of other than proving that elections are actually fair and accurate? 🤔 #AmericasAudit https://t.co/DPEvuRXIhn — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) May 22, 2021

Critics have said the audit is a farce.

On Friday, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel ordered state Senate President Karen Fann to preserve all documents related to the audit as a potential step in a possible lawsuit against the Senate, according to Tucson.com.

Were there improprieties in last year's elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 99% (256 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, claimed that the audit is simply a front for political fund-raising, according to KPHO-TV.

“They are trying to drag this out as long as possible because they have discovered it is a great money-making scheme for lots of people involved,” Hobbs said, indicating the Republicans aligned with Trump were raking in the cash.

Last week, Hobbs issued a letter to Maricopa County claiming that because of the chain of custody issues and uncertainty over the security of the machines while in Senate custody, Maricopa County could never use those machines again.

Supporters, however, say the audit is essential.

Reasonable AZ Senators & Election Auditors Put to Shame Belligerent Maricopa County Board via @WestJournalism https://t.co/OxvVo4Uqhz — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) May 23, 2021

At a Friday night “America First” rally in Mesa, Arizona, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia cheered on Trump supporters, according to The Associated Press.

“Who do you think won Arizona on Nov. 3?” Greene said. The crowd chanted, “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

State GOP Chair Kelli Ward said the audit will give other states the “wisdom, the courage, and the passion to follow in [Arizona’s] footsteps,” according to the Phoenix New Times.

“I certainly hope to see Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, follow, follow and find out what happened in 2020,” she said. “People have to be held accountable.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.