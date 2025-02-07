Trump Sends DOGE to Pentagon to Do What They Did With USAID Only Bigger

The Budget Axe Brigade has been summoned to go to war.

President Donald Trump said Friday that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will turn its focus to the Department of Defense.

“We’re going to be looking at the Department of Education, we’re going to be looking at even our military. We’re going to be looking at tremendous amounts of money … being spent on things that bear no relationship to anything and have no value,” Trump said, according to a video posted to X.

“We’re talking about trillions of dollars,” Trump said. “It will be, in the end, trillions of dollars being absolutely wasted and perhaps illegally — I would say certainly, in many cases, illegally, but perhaps illegally overall.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump says Elon Musk’s DOGE will audit the Pentagon’s spending. In 2024, they failed their 7th consecutive financial audit, unable to account for $824 billion. pic.twitter.com/5AG9Q3mcuP — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 7, 2025

“I’m very proud of the job that this group of young people, generally young people, but very smart people, have been doing,” he said in reference to the DOGE team. “They’re doing it at my insistence. It would be a lot easier not to do it, but we have to take some of these things apart to find the corruption, and we found tremendous corruption.”

During his news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump said Musk’s analysts will investigate the “Pentagon, Education, just about everything.”

“We’re going to go through everything,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.

“It was so bad, with what we just went through — with this horrible situation we just went through, and I guess 97 percent of the people have been dismissed,” Trump said, referring to cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“It was very, very unfortunate. You’re not going to find anything like that, but you’re going to find a lot. And I’ve instructed him to go check out Education, to check out the Pentagon, which is the military. And you know, sadly, you’ll find some things that are pretty bad,” the president added.

Comparing what he expects at the Pentagon with recent staff cuts at USAID, Trump said, “I don’t think proportionally you’re going to see anything like we just saw.”

Earlier, Trump praised Musk’s team.

“Elon is doing a great job. He’s finding tremendous fraud and corruption and waste,” he said, making clear that Musk is not going rogue.

“I’ll tell him to go here or there and he does it. He’s got a very capable group of people. They’ll ask questions and they’ll see immediately, if somebody gets tongue-tied, that they’re either crooked or don’t know what they’re doing,” Trump said.

“I will pick out a target and I’ll say, ‘Go in.’ There could be areas that we don’t, but I think everything’s fertile. You know, we’re a government. We have to be open,” Trump said.

In a video posted to X, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that on his watch, the Pentagon will pass audits for a change after failing the last seven.

BREAKING: Pete Hegseth just told Pentagon personnel that a massive audit is coming. “We are going to focus heavily to ensure that at a bare minimum, by the end of four years, the Pentagon passes a clean audit.” “I believe we are accountable for every dollar we spend and every… pic.twitter.com/TlDECg2jQn — George (@BehizyTweets) February 7, 2025

“We are going to focus heavily to ensure that, at a bare minimum, by the end of four years, the Pentagon passes a clean audit. The American taxpayers deserve that,” Hegseth said.

“They deserve to know where their 850 billion dollars go, how it’s spent, and make sure it’s spent wisely. It used to be that if you called for an audit, somehow you were undermining the department. I believe the exact opposite,” he said.

“I believe we are accountable for every dollar we spend. And every dollar of waste we find or redundancy is a dollar we can invest somewhere else, as President Trump has committed, directly to rebuilding our nation’s military,” he added.

