Trump Sends Election Day 'Impostor' Warning to Alaska Voters: 'Don't Let These Fraudsters Get Away with This Hoax'

With Alaska voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for a race that could help determine control of the Senate, President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on social media.

Republican voters, he wrote, should not be fooled by a candidate on the ballot with the same name as the Republican incumbent. Essentially, he wrote an imposter could gum up the works for Republicans seeking to keep the Alaskan Senate seat this year.

“Don’t let these Fraudsters get away with this HOAX,” Trump declared.

ALASKA: Be careful, VOTE FOR THE REAL DAN SULLIVAN TODAY. Through me, he’s brought HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS BACK TO YOUR STATE. The Dumocrats know how good he is and have put up an imposter of the same name. Vote for the “INCUMBENT SENATOR.” Don’t let these Fraudsters get… pic.twitter.com/62wizVXdy7 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 18, 2026

At issue is Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, running for his third term representing Alaska, and candidate Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher and registered Republican who told the Associated Press in June that he is running because “I just decided it was something I needed to do.”

“I’m not trying to trick people,” he said.

Will Republicans hold control of the Senate? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (138 Votes) No: 5% (8 Votes)

Republicans — including Sen. Sullivan and Trump — disagree.

The state Division of Elections originally rejected Sullivan Jr.’s candidacy on the grounds that it was not a “good-faith candidacy” but was “instead filed with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot’s fairness or neutrality,” the Associated Press reported.

As the case went to court, Sullivan Jr.’s opponents claimed, among other things, that he’d changed his party affiliation to Republican just before filing — without any previous Republican affiliation.

They argued that Sullivan Jr.’s run was “a sham candidate intent on sowing chaos.”

That chaos, they argued, was to benefit Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, who is seeking the Senate seat.

However, the state Supreme Court gave him the go-ahead to be in the race.

The Senate ballot has 16 names, according to Ballotpedia, including the two Sullivans and Peltola.

Because Alaska uses a top-four election system, the four top vote getters will appear on the general election in November.

As the conservative website Center Square noted, the eventual outcome of the Alaska Senate campaign could be critical in determining which party controls the Senate next year, and Trump’s warning indicated how seriously he’s taking the state.

“Be careful, VOTE FOR THE REAL DAN SULLIVAN TODAY,” he wrote. “Through me, he’s brought HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS BACK TO YOUR STATE. The Dumocrats know how good he is and have put up an imposter of the same name.”

Republicans now have a 53-47 majority, with two independent members of the Senate caucusing with the Democrats.

If Democrats can flip the Last Frontier, it will leave them with only three Senate races in the Lower 48 to win to assume control.

Having a Republican incumbent eliminated in the primary voting process would put them a long way in that direction.

On Sunday, Trump issued a similar social media blast to drum up support for Sullivan.

ALASKA – The Crooked, Radical Left Dumocrats are working to STEAL votes from YOUR Great Incumbent Senator, @DanSullivan_AK. “SULLIVAN, DAN S.” is the Trump-endorsed Dan Sullivan to vote for!https://t.co/OKZ7m5vBIJ pic.twitter.com/e9UjbXYiAF — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 17, 2026

“SULLIVAN, Dan S has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election,” Trump wrote with characteristic emphasis on uppercasing words. “HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN.”

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