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Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during "Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving" on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2026.
Commentary
Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during "Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving" on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2026. (Matthew Hatcher - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Sends First of Its Kind Message to 'Rededicate 250' Attendees Who Flooded the National Mall to Recommit America to God

 By Randy DeSoto  May 18, 2026 at 1:52pm
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President Donald Trump sent a message in real time to the thousands gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the “Rededicate 250” event on Sunday.

The president posted on Truth Social, “I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME. IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL. I’M BACK FROM CHINA!!!”

Trump was referring to “Fox & Friends” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who was covering the event, and she is also the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“Religious moments in our history that confirm our Christian heritage have been omitted from our history books,” Campos-Duffy said on Fox News on Sunday. “I think this is an opportunity for our country not just to rededicate itself, but to reintroduce itself to young people as the Christian nation that it is.”

Fox News religion correspondent Lauren Green added that young people are learning that worldly success is not enough to satisfy the soul. “They were bowing down to things that were not eternal, but they find that there is a God in heaven that is eternal, and when you bow to Him, your loves are ordered properly.”

Related:
Our Public Prayers Must Be Backed by Private Humility

Trump first announced the Rededicate 250 event at the National Prayer Breakfast in February, saying, “We’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks.”

“We’re going to rededicate America as ‘One Nation Under God,’” he added, prompting a standing ovation and sustained applause from the attendees.

“I’ve always said you just can’t have a great country if you don’t have religion. You have to believe in something. You have to believe that what we’re doing, there’s a reason for it,” the president argued.

Several Trump administration officials spoke to the Sunday attendees via video message, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Rubio noted that the gathering occurred on the exact same date as a call to prayer and fasting issued by the Continental Congress in 1776.

Sunday’s Rededicate 250 organizers also showed a video Trump made for the America Reads the Bible event last month.

In it, Trump read from 2 Chronicles 7:11–22, which covers when King Solomon dedicated the Jewish Temple to God in Jerusalem.

“Then the Lord appeared to Solomon by night, and said to him, ‘I have heard your prayer, and have chosen this place for Myself as a house of sacrifice. When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land,'” the president read, in part.

“But if you turn away and forsake My statutes and My commandments which I have set before you, and go and serve other gods, and worship them, then I will uproot them from My land which I have given them; and this house which I have sanctified for My name I will cast out of My sight, and will make it a proverb and a byword among all peoples.”

Just after Trump’s video aired, Christian leaders Lou Engle and Dutch Sheets took the stage to highlight the significance of what the president read.

“What we just heard was a clarion call from our president for a covenant renewal and outpouring, but if we don’t humble ourselves and pray, he actually read the curses of this covenant,” Engle said.

“This is a hinge of history moment. What we do right here could shift America,” he added. “Biblically speaking, it was when the kings of Israel called solemn assemblies, and the people responded, God shifted the nation and poured out his spirit. I believe we’re in that moment right now.”

Engle argued that Trump, by calling Sunday’s assembly, “opened the door for the greatest awakening America has ever seen.”

Engle encouraged people to chant, “Revival, revival, revival!”

Sheets then stepped to the podium and said, “We say today is breakthrough day; today is reconnection day; today is recovenant day; today is the day that the outpouring of your Spirit begins in our nation. We declare a new beginning for America, in the mighty name of Jesus!”

Amen, so be it!

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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