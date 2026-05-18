Trump Sends First of Its Kind Message to 'Rededicate 250' Attendees Who Flooded the National Mall to Recommit America to God

President Donald Trump sent a message in real time to the thousands gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the “Rededicate 250” event on Sunday.

The president posted on Truth Social, “I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME. IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL. I’M BACK FROM CHINA!!!”

Trump was referring to “Fox & Friends” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who was covering the event, and she is also the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“Religious moments in our history that confirm our Christian heritage have been omitted from our history books,” Campos-Duffy said on Fox News on Sunday. “I think this is an opportunity for our country not just to rededicate itself, but to reintroduce itself to young people as the Christian nation that it is.”

Fox News religion correspondent Lauren Green added that young people are learning that worldly success is not enough to satisfy the soul. “They were bowing down to things that were not eternal, but they find that there is a God in heaven that is eternal, and when you bow to Him, your loves are ordered properly.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy and Lauren Green discuss why so many young people feel unfulfilled despite chasing success, independence, and achievement. pic.twitter.com/W3Uc1ypRlC — Sunday Briefing (@SundayBriefFNC) May 17, 2026

Trump first announced the Rededicate 250 event at the National Prayer Breakfast in February, saying, “We’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks.”

“We’re going to rededicate America as ‘One Nation Under God,’” he added, prompting a standing ovation and sustained applause from the attendees.

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump stuns America by announcing America will re-dedicate itself to God on May 17th 2026 “We’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God” CHRIST IS KING 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3YlkkTtbhq — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 5, 2026

“I’ve always said you just can’t have a great country if you don’t have religion. You have to believe in something. You have to believe that what we’re doing, there’s a reason for it,” the president argued.

A POWERFUL MOMENT OF GRATITUDE & WORSHIP At Rededicate 250, Americans lift their hands in worship, singing, “So I throw up my hands and praise You again and again,” during a powerful moment of faith. pic.twitter.com/89iC9Qm7T7 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 17, 2026

Several Trump administration officials spoke to the Sunday attendees via video message, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Rubio noted that the gathering occurred on the exact same date as a call to prayer and fasting issued by the Continental Congress in 1776.

From our country’s beginning, for as long as America has embodied freedom and exceptionalism, the soul of our nation has been rooted in the Christian faith. Today we gather, as our forefathers did on this day centuries ago, to rededicate our nation to God. pic.twitter.com/xVFt8n9IHL — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 17, 2026

Sunday’s Rededicate 250 organizers also showed a video Trump made for the America Reads the Bible event last month.

In it, Trump read from 2 Chronicles 7:11–22, which covers when King Solomon dedicated the Jewish Temple to God in Jerusalem.

“Then the Lord appeared to Solomon by night, and said to him, ‘I have heard your prayer, and have chosen this place for Myself as a house of sacrifice. When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land,'” the president read, in part.

“But if you turn away and forsake My statutes and My commandments which I have set before you, and go and serve other gods, and worship them, then I will uproot them from My land which I have given them; and this house which I have sanctified for My name I will cast out of My sight, and will make it a proverb and a byword among all peoples.”

President Donald J. Trump shares a message of faith with the tens of thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 🙏🏻✝️ pic.twitter.com/oDmUTRYh1M — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 17, 2026

Just after Trump’s video aired, Christian leaders Lou Engle and Dutch Sheets took the stage to highlight the significance of what the president read.

“What we just heard was a clarion call from our president for a covenant renewal and outpouring, but if we don’t humble ourselves and pray, he actually read the curses of this covenant,” Engle said.

“This is a hinge of history moment. What we do right here could shift America,” he added. “Biblically speaking, it was when the kings of Israel called solemn assemblies, and the people responded, God shifted the nation and poured out his spirit. I believe we’re in that moment right now.”

Engle argued that Trump, by calling Sunday’s assembly, “opened the door for the greatest awakening America has ever seen.”

FULL SPEECH: Pastors Lou Engle & Dutch Sheets on Foundational Covenant of Old Testament – 05/17/26 pic.twitter.com/Eybi0xL4Kc — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 17, 2026

Engle encouraged people to chant, “Revival, revival, revival!”

Sheets then stepped to the podium and said, “We say today is breakthrough day; today is reconnection day; today is recovenant day; today is the day that the outpouring of your Spirit begins in our nation. We declare a new beginning for America, in the mighty name of Jesus!”

Amen, so be it!

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