Share
News
President Donald Trump said those who think he was not tough enough on Iran "are either jealous, bad people, or stupid."
President Donald Trump said those who think he was not tough enough on Iran "are either jealous, bad people, or stupid." (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Sends Forceful Message to 'Jealous, Bad People' Questioning His Iran Deal

 By Randy DeSoto  June 18, 2026 at 12:55pm
Share

President Donald Trump defended the memorandum of understanding he signed with Iran Wednesday, writing that those who are denigrating it are “jealous, bad people.”

The 14-point MOU is a preliminary agreement, with the final deal to be negotiated over a period of 60 days. One of its main provisions calls for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with no tolls by the Iranians. Tehran also agrees not to pursue nuclear weapons.

In exchange, the United States will lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, allowing the Islamic regime to begin reselling oil again on the world market. The U.S. also agrees to facilitate a $300 billion reconstruction fund, financed by other nations.

The U.S. also consents to lift sanctions on Iran in an agreed-upon schedule, following the signing of a final deal and Tehran’s compliance with its terms.

Critics on both sides of the political aisle have sounded off, including GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, conservative talk show host Mark Levin, and Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

Are you on board with Trump’s Iran deal?

Cruz said, “History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a bad idea.”

Levin posted on X, “Time for a change in strategy.  We should consider slow walking the enemy, building up our munitions, our oil reserves, get the price of gasoline down, get through the midterms, then knock them out.  Instead of rushing to a deal, building up their oil industry, transferring billions to them, etc.”

And Slotkin wrote, “The deal on the table is not even comparable to the Obama deal. It’s worse by a lot. By about $300 billion and a bunch of vague language.”

Trump posted on Truth Social, “These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

He added in a later post, “OIL IS FLOWING, IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON (THE WORLD WILL BE SAFE!), THE STOCK MARKETS ARE ROARING, JOBS ARE AT RECORDS, AND PRICES ARE DROPPING (AFFORDABILITY!). OUR COUNTRY IS STRONG, SAFE, AND RESPECTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE. ‘YOU’RE WELCOME!'”

Related:
Here It Is: The Full Text of the US-Iran Agreement Trump Signed at Versailles

The president also directly disputed the notion that the U.S. is paying Iran. “There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s total Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!”

At a White House media briefing Thursday, Vice President J.D. Vance directly disputed the idea that the MOU is the equivalent of or worse than the Obama administration-backed 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement.

“You have to remember in 2015, Iran had built a sophisticated nuclear weapons program, with a nuclear weapons stockpile,” he said.

Vance recounted that the Obama administration then tried to use American taxpayers’ money to bribe Iran to stop development, which did not work.

“Our perspective, where we’re coming from, is, ‘We already destroyed your nuclear weapons program, and so if you promise and show verifiable pathways to not rebuild it, then we’re willing to give you some sanctions relief and things like that,'” Vance said. “So it’s a fundamentally different perspective.”

He also pointed out that the Trump MOU does not allow for nuclear enrichment, while Obama’s did. Further, the Obama deal permitted the stockpiling of enriched uranium, while the Trump plan calls for whatever material the Iranians have to be destroyed.

Vance said to critics of the MOU, “Have a little bit of faith in the president of the United States. The idea that he is going to strike a deal that’s bad for the American people is preposterous.”

“He believes in this deal. He is going to see it to completion, and if the Iranians don’t comply, we still have every single tool and point of leverage that we have today.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Sends Forceful Message to 'Jealous, Bad People' Questioning His Iran Deal
Several Trump-Endorsed Candidates Score Big Primary Wins, One Suffers a Close Loss
Watch: RFK Jr. Announces Obesity Rates in America Are Down for the First Time in Half a Century
Mike Huckabee Breaks with Trump, Says 'There Would Not Be America' Without Israel
Look: World Cup Fans Visiting for the First Time Fall in Love with America, Go Viral on Blessings We Take for Granted
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation