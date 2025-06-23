Trump Sends Furious Response to Putin Ally's Nuclear Threat: 'Did He Really Say That?'

President Donald Trump came down hard Monday on a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said multiple nations could give Iran a nuclear warhead.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said, “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads,” according to Newsweek.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.23.25 11:27 AM EST pic.twitter.com/CyorxDHuKe — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 23, 2025

Trump then touched on America’s military prowess.

“I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’ By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!” Trump wrote.

Medvedev posted his comments on Telegram as he made claims about the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Are you worried about Russia helping Iran? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 44% (1117 Votes) No: 56% (1428 Votes)

“The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue,” Medvedev wrote, according to Newsweek.

“Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking,” he claimed, referring to Iranian ballistic missile attacks that took place after a U.S. strike damaged three Iranian nuclear facilities. The Times of Israel noted, no one was injured in the attacks.

Medvedev then added claims for which no verification exists, per Newsweek.

“[T]he U.S. is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon,” he said.

“Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger.”

Experts said sending Iran a nuclear warhead is more complicated than Medvedev made it seem, according to Business Insider.

“It’s impossible in practice because nuclear weapons are not like a bomb or just something you can carry in a suitcase,” said Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher in the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.

“Unless you create a nuclear program or almost a nuclear program in the country, there is no way to just give your nuclear weapons to them,” he said.

“I don’t see this being done technically.”

Adam Lowther, vice president of research at the National Institute for Deterrence Studies, said only Russia, China, and North Korea are nuclear nations that would even think of helping Iran.

He said, they all know there would be a price to pay.

He said, if Iran ever received and used another nation’s weapons, the U.S. would know.

“Then that country would be on the U.S.’ hit list,” Lowther said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.