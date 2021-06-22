Path 27
Trump Sends Handwritten Letter with Big Offer for Candidate Who's Challenging a Republican Who Voted for Impeachment

Dillon Burroughs June 22, 2021 at 8:40am
Former President Donald Trump has offered to support a Republican primary challenger to replace New York GOP Rep. John Katko who voted to impeach him following the events of Jan. 6.

Syracuse.com reported the story, along with a copy of a handwritten letter from Trump written alongside an April 23 article. The headline read “Onondaga County Conservative Party dumps John Katko over Trump impeachment vote.”

Trump called it, “A great move.”

He wrote, “Katko will never win again. He is bad news. Please thank all including those in Wayne and Cayuga — and now Onondaga.”

Trump added, “I won big in area. Will help with campaign — find a great candidate.”

Onondaga County Conservative Party Chairman Bernie Ment told Syracuse.com, “It was a surprise to me this morning when I got [the letter].”

Ment added, “I was shocked. It just turned up out of the blue.”

According to the report, the Onondaga County GOP is waiting for the completion of the state’s congressional redistricting before it selects a candidate to support.

Katko was one of 10 GOP House members to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

Should Trump endorse candidates to defeat Republicans who sought to impeach him?

The New York congressman is the last remaining member of the 10 who has yet to receive a Republican primary opponent, according to The Hill.

Trump has also added his endorsement to other candidates who voted to impeach him. In a statement on Friday, the former president officially endorsed Alaska Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, opposing incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski who voted for his impeachment.

“Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska,” Trump said in the statement. “Her vote to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary was a vote to kill long sought for, and approved, ANWR, and Alaska jobs.”

He added, “Murkowski has got to go!”

Tshibaka launched her campaign against Murkowski in March, contrasting her conservative values with those of the sitting senator.

Endorsing Tshibaka as his choice to replace Murkowski, Trump said, “Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski — and she will. Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First.”

He added, “She is MAGA all the way, pro-energy, strong on the Border, tough on Crime and totally supports our Military and our great Vets. Kelly is a powerful supporter of the Second Amendment and JOBS! I look forward to campaigning in Alaska for Kelly Tshibaka. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




