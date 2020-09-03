A 7-year-old-boy who had his “Make America Great Again” hat taken from him outside the Democratic National Convention last month received several gifts, including a new signed hat from President Donald Trump.

The group Students For Trump tweeted a picture Wednesday of various items Trump sent to young Riley.

In addition to the signed MAGA hat, the boy received a water bottle, a backpack and various other presidential paraphernalia.

Last month, Riley and his mother, Abbey, were allegedly confronted by two women as they waited to be seated at a restaurant, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Remember Riley? The 7 year old boy who was attacked and had his MAGA hat stolen outside the DNC? This is what President @realDonaldTrump sent him! pic.twitter.com/ZdlrEWdDzg — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 2, 2020

Earlier in the evening, the two had joined other Trump supporters near the venue where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave his nomination acceptance speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We were standing outside peacefully minding our own business waiting for our table,” Abbey said in a statement.

“Suddenly, two Joe Biden supporters began to yell political epithets at my child. They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my seven year old son. The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over.”

“I was punched in the face multiple times by Joe Biden supporters,” Abbey said.

“My friend who joined me and attempted to defend us was punched in the face multiple times by the Joe Biden supporters. They beat me with their fists and purses.

“They stole my sons hat and threw my 7 yr old son’s hat over the fence into a dirt filled construction site where we could not retrieve it.”

This video of the incident that went viral appeared to pick up as one of the women allegedly knocked Riley’s hat off and then took it.

When the boy chased after the women trying to get his hat, a women told him he could not get it back because “your mom … likes Trump.”

Joe Biden said Democrats would bring “decency” back to politics. Last night, across the street from where that speech was happening, Joe Biden supporters stole 7 year old boys MAGA hat and violently assaulted him and his mother. The boys name is Riley.pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino asked Trump via Twitter if Riley could get a new hat.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., responded, “Already on it.”

The Washington Examiner reported the White House confirmed that it had sent the gifts “and that the items were from the president’s personal collection.”

According to Delaware News Journal, Wilmington police arrested the two women seen in the video — 21-year-old Olivia Winslow and 21-year-old Camryn Amy — within two days of the incident.

Winslow was charged with robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

Amy, who was seen tearing up a poster and allegedly hitting a man, has been charged with the same three crimes, as well as offensive touching.

