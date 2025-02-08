Trump Sends 'Love and Prayers' to Tiger Woods After Golf Star Announces Loss of His Mother

President Donald Trump reached out to golf legend Tiger Woods after Woods announced the death of his mother.

Woods announced his mother’s death in a post on X.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods posted on Tuesday.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible,” he wrote.

“She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family,” he said.

Woods closed with a message to the departed.

“Love you Mom,” he wrote.

Trump responded in a post on Truth Social.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways!” Trump wrote.

“Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!” Trump wrote.

Trump had honored Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, according to Fox News.

In awarding Woods the Medal of Freedom, Trump’s White House wrote that Woods “is one of the greatest golfers of all time.”

It’s an incredible privilege to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Considering the recipients, history, and what this means to me and my family, it’s also very humbling. Thank you all for your support and I hope this inspires others to never give up on their dreams. pic.twitter.com/33CJIHwQvz — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 7, 2019

“He is second all-time in both professional victories with 81 and major championships with 15, including 5 Masters, 3 U.S. Opens, 3 Open Championships, and 4 PGA Championships,” the award text said.

“With a record-setting performance in 1997, he became the youngest person and first African American to win the Masters, and in 2019, he became the tournament’s second oldest champion,” the award notice read.

“Off the course, Tiger established the TGR Foundation, which has empowered students to classroom and career success for more than 20 years. The United States is proud to honor Tiger Woods, whose tenacity, willpower, and unyielding drive inspire us all,” the award text said.

