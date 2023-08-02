Former President Donald Trump, the billionaire who defied the worst recessions and the New York City real estate market as a private citizen, bounced back from his third indictment in less than three months on Tuesday, vowing to rise above the fray of partisan allegations.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform hours after being indicted for his efforts to fight back against the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an all-uppercase message, he declared the indictment has “awoken the world” to the faults and failures of the Biden administration.

“THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS,” he wrote.

“AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!”

In an earlier post, Trump noted that the indictment was not about 2020, or 2021, but 2024.

“Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago? They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why!” Trump wrote.

We’ve become completely accustomed to seeing President Trump indicted for “crimes” while Joe Biden skirts the law every single day. No politically-motivated indictment is going to change my mind. TRUMP 2024 NOW MORE THAN EVER. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 1, 2023



The indictment against Trump claims that he “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified by the federal government.”

“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the federal government function by which those results are collected, counted, and certified,” the indictment stated.

Jack Smith is a rogue prosecutor with an axe to grind aganist President Trump, who is willing to tip the country and the rule of law on its head by throwing indictment after indictment aganist their biggest threat. Read my entire statement below: pic.twitter.com/4ZjRYWlNH0 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 1, 2023

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley called the case “a free speech-killing indictment,” according to RealClearPolitics, noting comments Turley made on Fox News.

“There’s no way around it. I write a great deal in academia in the free-speech area and I have rarely seen a more chilling filing by the Department of Justice,” he said.

I’ve read the new indictment of President Trump by his political opponent Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is without a doubt the single worst act of political corruption by the Justice Department since its creation over 150 years ago. The Biden administration has left the rule of law and… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 1, 2023

“The question that people have to ask themselves is, ‘when is the price too high?’ People are obviously enraged, but when is the price too high to bag Donald Trump? This indictment is that prohibitive cost. Meaning, what they are attempting to do is criminalize what they consider to be disinformation,” he said.

This indictment against Trump is yet another political war crime against him. And it’s putting him in the best position he’s been in so far to win reelection. This is only the beginning of politicians jailing their opponents. It’s sad we had to go down this road, but this is… pic.twitter.com/aHaO2iMk8y — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 2, 2023



“And I have to tell you, this indictment is a really sad moment for me. I hoped that Smith is going to indict on January 6th, that he would find unassailable evidence and unquestioned legal authority. He has neither in this indictment,” Turley said.

He said the indictment claims “Trump is lying that he actually didn’t believe this. I can’t tell you how faciously ridiculous this claim is. It starts up by saying, of course, you can say false things in the campaign, but then says that Trump knew they were false. Is that the test going forward in terms of criminalizing political speech?”

Trump was indicted earlier this year in New York City on allegations of falsifying business records in 2016. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florida on charges of mishandling classified documents. Trump has denied the charges in both cases.

