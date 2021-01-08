President Donald Trump said his supporters will continue to have a “GIANT VOICE” in the future and will not be “disrespected or treated unfairly” in a Friday tweet.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” Trump tweeted.

“They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

The Republican president tweeted his message after his temporary ban from Twitter was lifted following the incursion of the Capitol Wednesday.

Trump also posted a video message on his account in which he appeared to accept defeat and condemned the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” of the incursion.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He added that while “emotions are high” after the “intense election,” it was time for tempers to “be cooled and calm restored.”

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said after promising to pursue a smooth transition.

Many people have criticized Trump’s rhetoric since the 2020 Election, as well as his comments at a rally Wednesday morning before the incursion of the Capitol.

Congress was in the middle of a debate over Arizona’s electoral votes when the security breach occurred and legislators had to be evacuated, Newsweek reported.

“It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow yesterday to happen, and it will be a major part of his presidency,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said during a news conference.

“It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far.”

Twitter removed three tweets and suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours following the incursion, according to NBC News. Among the tweets that the social media giant decided could not be shown was a video from the president trying to quell the violence at the Capitol.

The suspension expired as early as Thursday morning and Trump’s video message was posted Thursday evening.

The Big Tech giant said if the president further violates its rules, the company could further suspend his personal Twitter account, which Trump has used as a major vehicle to communicate with his millions of supporters.

