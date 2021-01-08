Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Sends a Message About His Supporters and Their 'Giant Voice'

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 8, 2021 at 12:25pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said his supporters will continue to have a “GIANT VOICE” in the future and will not be “disrespected or treated unfairly” in a Friday tweet.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” Trump tweeted.

“They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

TRENDING: Twitter's Ban of Trump Just Opened an Entire New Line of Criticism

The Republican president tweeted his message after his temporary ban from Twitter was lifted following the incursion of the Capitol Wednesday.

Trump also posted a video message on his account in which he appeared to accept defeat and condemned the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” of the incursion.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He added that while “emotions are high” after the “intense election,” it was time for tempers to “be cooled and calm restored.”

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said after promising to pursue a smooth transition.

Many people have criticized Trump’s rhetoric since the 2020 Election, as well as his comments at a rally Wednesday morning before the incursion of the Capitol.

Congress was in the middle of a debate over Arizona’s electoral votes when the security breach occurred and legislators had to be evacuated, Newsweek reported.

RELATED: GOP Rep Stands His Ground After CNN Commentator Demands Resignation

Do you think Trump is partially to blame for Wednesday's events?

“It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow yesterday to happen, and it will be a major part of his presidency,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said during a news conference.

“It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far.”

Twitter removed three tweets and suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours following the incursion, according to NBC News. Among the tweets that the social media giant decided could not be shown was a video from the president trying to quell the violence at the Capitol.

The suspension expired as early as Thursday morning and Trump’s video message was posted Thursday evening.

The Big Tech giant said if the president further violates its rules, the company could further suspend his personal Twitter account, which Trump has used as a major vehicle to communicate with his millions of supporters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Iran Storms Ship of Key US Ally South Korea
Elon Musk Is Now the Richest Person in the World
Trump Floats Moving to Another Social Media Site - or Creating His Own
Hours After Banning Trump, Twitter Now Deleting Posts from Official Government POTUS Account
Twitter Allows China to Paint Uighur Concentration Camps as a Victory for Women
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×