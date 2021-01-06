Login
Trump Sends National Guard to Capitol in Attempt To Clear Rioters

By Kipp Jones
Published January 6, 2021 at 3:55pm
President Donald Trump has called in the National Guard to restore peace after a rally in Washington, D.C., descended into chaos on Wednesday at the Capitol.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the decision to call in troops following the incursion of the Capitol by rioters. According to McEnany, the Guard will be joined by other federal officers.

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services,” McEnany tweeted.

“We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” she added.

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman expounded on the federal and military response expected to converge on Capitol Hill in a statement issued to Fox News.

“The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District,” Hoffman said. “Acting Secretary [Christopher] Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government.”

Hoffman told Fox the response from law enforcement and the Guard would be led by the Justice Department.

Do you agree with Trump's decision to call in the National Guard?

President Trump commented on the violence after the Capitol was stormed by rioters on Wednesday afternoon. Those who entered the building occupied the chambers of the House and Senate and some congressional offices.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump tweeted.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” the president wrote in a follow-up tweet.

RELATED: Bomb Squad Responds After Explosive Device Is Found at Republican National Committee Headquarters

Not long after, Trump issued a video statement online asking those who support his bid to challenge the results of the 2020 election, which was what initiated the protest, to leave the area.

“I know your pain, I know you hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” the president said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order … We don’t want anybody hurt.”

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace, so go home. We love you,” Trump also said.

One woman was shot in the chest inside the Capitol and left the area on a stretcher, according to CNN.

Videos on social media show some of the chaos that ensued Wednesday, which lead Congress to recess and leave the building and put off the certification of the Electoral College vote.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

Washington, D.C., will be under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. EST, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser said in a media release that the curfew would not apply to “essential workers” or credentialed reporters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
