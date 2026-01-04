Share
Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivers a speech during the commemoration of the 134th anniversary of the National Police and the promotion of officers at the General Santander Police Academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Nov. 13, 2025.
Trump Sends Ominous Warning to Colombian President: 'He Does Have to Watch His A**'

 By Jack Davis  January 4, 2026 at 6:30am
President Donald Trump sent a warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday after Petro slammed the U.S. for removing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In a post on X, Petro indicated his opposition to the attack that led to Maduro’s capture.

During Trump’s Saturday news conference on the Venezuelan raid, the commander-in-chief was asked whether Petro should be nervous, according to Fox News.

“Well, he has cocaine mills. He has factories where he makes cocaine, and yeah, I think I stick by my first statement. He’s making cocaine. They’re sending it into the United States,” Trump said.

“So he does have to watch his a**,” Trump said.

Late last year, Petro lashed out at the U.S. for attacks on narco-terrorists carrying drugs in boats, saying those attacked were only fishermen.

In a post on Truth Social at the time, Trump said the Colombian leader “is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia.”

“It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA,” Trump wrote.


“The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump continued.

Colombia was not the only nation mentioned Saturday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuba might reconsider some of its actions in light of the raid, according to the Associated Press.

“If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit,” he said.

Rubio’s comment came after Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called the attack “state terrorism” and criticized the United States.

“Its attack on Venezuela shatters the stability that has characterized our region for years,” the president said during a rally that drew thousands of people in Havana. “The attack in the early morning hours against a peaceful and noble people can only be described as cowardly, criminal, and treacherous.”

