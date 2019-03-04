SECTIONS
Trump Sends Passionate Message to Alabama After Sheriff Confirms at Least 23 Dead from Horrific Tornado

By Jack Davis
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:58am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 10:37am
After storms pummeled the southeastern United States on Sunday, leaving at least 23 people dead in Alabama due to at least one tornado, President Donald Trump reminded those recovering from devastation that they were not alone.

“To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!” Trump tweeted Sunday night.

As of Monday morning, the death toll in Lee County, Alabama, stood at 23, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, who said the toll may rise once all missing individuals are accounted for, ABC reported. Jones said the tornado devastated the town of Beauregard.

“Homes completely destroyed, nothing left but the slabs — concrete slabs that they existed on,” Jones said Monday, calling the damage “catastrophic.”

In describing the damage, Jones said it appeared “as if someone had taken a blade and just scraped the ground,” CNN reported.

Although drones with heat-seeking equipment looked for survivors overnight, rescuers were hitting the ground in the morning, Jones said.

“We’re going to concentrate on the areas that had the most damage,” Jones said. “We still have some individuals that are unaccounted for, and that’s where we’re going to begin our search this morning.”

Jones said he could not recall “at least in the last 50 years … a situation where we have had this loss of life that we experienced today,” CBS reported.

The National Weather Service said that it appeared two separate tornadoes had touched down in Lee County.

The storm that slammed Lee County, Alabama, also spawned tornadoes and localized flooding across parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida, NWF Daily News reported. Although property damage from high winds was reported, no other fatalities were reported outside of Lee County.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
