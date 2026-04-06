Trump Sends Profane Easter Weekend Threat to Iran: 'You'll Be Living in Hell'

President Donald Trump delivered a profane warning to the Islamic Republic of Iran Saturday, demanding the theocratic regime cease its efforts to close a vital sea lane.

Trump previously delayed strikes on Iranian power plants, citing progress on talks made after he issued a March 21 ultimatum to Iran in a post on Truth Social.

Trump has since warned Iran of another 48-hour deadline to make a deal.

WARNING: The following quotes contain language some readers may find offensive.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump posted Sunday morning.

“Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Trump posted a similar warning on Saturday, as efforts to rescue the weapons systems officer of a downed F-15E Strike Eagle were underway. The missing weapons officer was rescued from inside Iran early Sunday in a daring operation.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz is critical to global energy markets, as around 25 percent of seaborne oil transportation pass through the narrow sea passage. Energy prices across the globe have skyrocketed since Iran closed the strait to all but a few vessels.

Trump announced the start of military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

In response, Iran began launching missile and drone strikes against targets in Kuwait, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Trump has told American allies to join efforts to re-open the Strait of Hormuz in a March 14 post on Truth Social, but members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have not responded.

In a Tuesday Truth Social post, Trump said told European nations they should “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

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