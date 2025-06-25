Share
President Donald Trump attends a news conference during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump attends a news conference during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday. (John Thys - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Sends 'Serious' Threat to 'the Only Country' That Won't Increase NATO Spending

 By Jack Davis  June 25, 2025 at 10:43am
President Donald Trump lashed out at Spain on Wednesday for cutting a side deal with NATO that would allow it to avoid an increase in spending on defense.

On Wednesday, NATO leaders agreed to increase their spending on defense to 5 percent gross domestic product by 2035, according to Axios.

However, prior to the NATO summit taking place in the Netherlands, Spain made a deal to have its defense spending at 2.1 percent of its GDP.

That infuriated Trump, who spent much of his first term as president pushing NATO members to increase their NATO contributions to 2 percent of their GDP.

“I think Spain is terrible, what they’ve done,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“They’re the only country that won’t pay the full up,” Trump said.

“They want to stay at 2 percent, and I think it’s terrible,” he said.

Will Trump get Spain to pay up?

“And, you know, they’re doing very well. The economy is very well. And that economy could be blown right out of the water with something bad happening,” Trump said.

After learning the reporter speaking to Trump was from Spain, the president said, “You’re the only country that is not paying. I don’t know what the problem is.”

“I think, it’s too bad,” Trump said. “So we’ll make it up. You know what we’re going to do? We’re negotiating with Spain on a trade deal. We’re going to make them pay twice as much, and I’m actually serious about it.”

According to Axios, Trump later said, he would talk “directly with Spain.”

“I do like Spain, by the way,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “I think it’s unfair that they’re not paying.”

As the NATO summit ended, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Trump a “man of strength” and a “man of peace,” according to Fox News.

“I just want to recognize your decisive action on Iran,” Rutte said.

“You are a man of strength, but you are also a man of peace. And the fact that you are now also successful in getting this ceasefire done between Israel and Iran — I really want to commend you for that. I think this is important for the whole world.”

Rutte said, getting NATO nations to spend 5 percent of GDP on defense was a “big success” and something “no American president in decades could get done.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
