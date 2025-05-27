Share
(Alexander Kazakov - pool -AFP / Getty Images; Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Trump Sends His Most Serious Threat to Putin Yet, One Day After Calling Him 'Crazy'

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2025 at 12:28pm
After weeks of watching Russian leader Vladimir Putin stall peace talks with one hand while launching attacks into Ukraine with the other, President Donald Trump appears to have lost his patience with Putin, warning Putin that he is “playing with fire.”

On Saturday, Russia sent an estimated 367 drones to attack targets in Ukraine, killing 12 people, including three children, according to NBC News. Meanwhile, talks instigated by Trump to end the war have stalled.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote Sunday in a post on Truth Social.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” he said.

Trump said Putin is showing his true war aims by seeking to destroy as much of Ukraine as possible.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that being peeved with Putin does not make him a fan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not “Trump’s,” I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” Trump wrote.

The day after Trump wrote, Russia unleashed more than 350 drones and nine missiles, according to The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Trump added an extra thought.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” Trump wrote.

One consequence of Russia’s all-out barrages came this week as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that his nation and all of its allies have lifted restrictions put on weapons they gave to Ukraine, according to Fox News.

Although European nations initially blocked Ukraine from using weapons for what might be construed as offensive purposes,  Merz said all that has changed.

“We will do everything in our power to continue supporting Ukraine. This also means no longer having any range restrictions on the weapons we supply,” he said in a statement.

“That means Ukraine can also defend itself by, for example, attacking military positions in Russia,” Merz said. “Until a while ago, it couldn’t. … It can now.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
