Trump Sends Strong Warning To Republicans Who Would Defy Him on National Emergency

President Donald Trump had strong words for Republicans in Congress who plan to vote against his national emergency declaration Thursday, saying a vote against him would put them in “great jeopardy.”

President Trump made the statement in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity which is set to be broadcast Thursday evening, according to The Washington Post.

Trump’s national emergency declaration has come under massive legal scrutiny.

More than 15 states filed lawsuits arguing it is unconstitutional.

Trump’s comments Thursday were in reference to a Democratic resolution in Congress that would condemn his declaration if passed.

“I think that really it’s a very dangerous thing for people to be voting against border security,” Trump reportedly told Hannity.

“I really think that Republicans that vote against border security and the wall, I think you know, I’ve been okay at predicting things, I think they put themselves at great jeopardy.”

There is a strong possibility that several Republicans in the Senate break with Trump on his emergency declaration.

During the record-setting shutdown in January, six Republicans defected and voted for a Democratic bill to end the shutdown without wall funding.

The Senators were Mitt Romney of Utah, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

House Republicans have resolved to stand with Trump, but as the minority party in the chamber, they have little chance to block Democrats from sending the bill to the Senate.

.@GOPLeader on national emergency: “The president has the authority to do it and we will uphold him.” pic.twitter.com/a8wosqNCMF — CSPAN (@cspan) February 26, 2019

Fox News recorded the interview prior to President Trump’s trip to Vietnam to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which ended abruptly and with no progress made.

