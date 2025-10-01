Trump Sends Touching Personal Letter to 'Charlie Kirk Show' Producer: 'Charlie Was Incredibly Proud of You'

President Donald Trump wants the producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show” to know that the White House is with Turning Point USA every step of the way after the assassination of its leader and founder, Charlie Kirk.

“Thank you, Mr. President. I’m extremely humbled and honored to receive this very kind letter. For Charlie,” Andrew Kolvet posted on X.

“Melania and I extend our heartfelt sympathies as you mourn the tragic loss of your friend and colleague, and a true American hero, Charlie Kirk,” Trump wrote in the letter.

“You have played a crucial role in amplifying Charlie’s voice and building his historic movement to save our country and reclaim the sacred ideals of faith, family, and freedom. We know that Charlie was incredibly proud of you and your contributions to the values we all share,” the letter said.

Thank you, Mr. President. I’m extremely humbled and honored to receive this very kind letter. For Charlie.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/yBhpB5upOm — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 1, 2025

Trump noted that while Kirk has passed on, the battle he fought to reform America must continue.

“We will never stop fighting to advance the movement he built — and as the Nation mourns this devastating loss, we are confident that you will carry forth his noble mission in the years ahead,” the letter said.

“We pray that God will grant you and everyone who knew and loved Charlie comfort and peace during this difficult time. May God bless you and the Kirk family, and may He continue to bless the United States of America,” the letter added.

A report in Fox News said that the Trump administration will be offering support for future Turning Point USA events by having Vice President J.D. Vance and Donald Trump Jr. speak at them.

“I would expect to see both of them turn up at TPUSA events over the next several months and long after that,” Fox News quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“They understand that Turning Point is now Charlie’s political legacy, and they both want to help grow it to be bigger and more influential than ever,” the source added.

What a beautiful gesture — and fully deserved. Thank you, Mr. Kolvet. Every time you see it, I pray you know the individuals and administration behind it support you, but also that millions of your fellow Americans do, as well. We’re grateful because with you, and @tylerbowyer,… — Hannah K. Hayford ن (@hkhayford) October 1, 2025

Trump spoke at Kirk’s memorial, saying at one point, “The lesson of Charlie’s life is that you should never underestimate what one person can do with a good heart, a righteous cause, a cheerful spirit, and the will to fight, fight, fight,” according to the White House.

“Charlie Kirk started with only an idea to change minds on college campuses and instead he ended up with a far greater achievement — changing history,” the president said.

Trump said Kirk’s assassination “was not just an attack on one man or one movement — it was an attack on our entire nation… It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God-given rights.”

“Indeed, Charlie was killed for expressing the very ideas that virtually everyone in this arena, and most other places throughout our country, deeply belief in. But the assassin failed in his quest — because Charlie’s message has not been silenced, it now is bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and it’s not even close,” the president said then.

Kirk, Trump said, “was assassinated because he lived bravely, he led boldly, and he argued brilliantly — without apology… On that terrible day, September 10th, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He’s a martyr now for American freedom.”

