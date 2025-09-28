Trump Sends Troops to Portland to Strike Antifa at Its Heart, Authorizes 'Full Force'

Faced with a situation in Portland, Oregon, where Immigration and Customs enforcement agents trying to uphold the law face protesters who attack them, and elected officials who turn a blind eye, President Donald Trump is sending a strong message that law and order will not surrender.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.

On of the nation’s oldest antifa organizations, Rose City Antifa, is located in Portland, and is well-known for it’s violent antics, per ABC News.

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, @Sec_Noem, I am directing @SecWar, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, & any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, & other domestic terrorists…” – President Trump pic.twitter.com/UEyeCWoqHY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 27, 2025

The Department of War said it was “aware of the president’s directive to mobilize military personnel to Portland,” according to The New York Times.

Tricia McLaughlin, a representative of the Department of Homeland Security, said the action is in response to agitators targeting ICE.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are taking action to restore law and order following weeks of violent riots at ICE facilities, assaults on law enforcement, and the terrorist attack at our ICE facility in Dallas,” she said in a statement.

🚨 WATCH: Armored vehicles full of federal agents have arrived at the federal building in Portland as tensions with Antifa rise Earlier this morning, President Trump ORDERED troops into Portland to protect ICE facilities Antifa terrorists WILL NOT win! pic.twitter.com/83zMNfO5hi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2025

“We are not going to allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement,” she said.

Oregon officials said they do not want Trump’s help.

Democratic Oregon Gov Tina Kotek said Oregon and Portland “can manage our own local public safety needs,” according to X.

“There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security,” she said.

“The number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city,” Portland Mayor Keith Williams said in a statement on the city’s website, claiming Trump “will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it.”

As noted by Politico, anti-ICE protests have been taking place for week, leaving ICE agents injured.

This is Antifa in Portland, Oregon – they’ve had literal guillotines outside Portland’s ICE facility for months now. They are terrorists. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has turned a blind-eye to all of it. She’s been aiding an abetting terrorists. Arrest ALL OF THEM. pic.twitter.com/umGtP1IKCf — Matt Morse – 5’11.99″ – 213 IQ Online Certified (@MattMorseTV) September 27, 2025

None of this has escaped Trump’s attention.

“Take a look at Portland some time,” Trump said Thursday. “These are crazy people, and they’re trying to burn down buildings.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.