Trump Sends Ultimatum to Federal Employees Who Have Pronouns in Their Email Signature

The Trump administration is wiping away pronouns from the email signatures of federal workers.

According to a report from ABC, which cited leaked internal memos as its source, federal workers in some departments have been told to zap pronouns from their email signatures by 5 p.m. Friday.

The importance of pronoun management to the LGBT crowd was cited by the website Inclusive Employers, which said posting pronouns shows “support and solidarity for our transgender and non-binary friends in our acceptance of all genders, but to hopefully ease the burden on our trans and non-binary colleagues and acquaintances from having the same conversations again and again.”

“Being an ally every day is important, having pronouns in our signature can set a norm and encourage others to do the same,” the site said.

ABC said it was uncertain if every department got the memo, but cited several communications as evidence of the policy.

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday,” a memo from Jason Bonander, the Chief Information Officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

“Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy,” he wrote.

Over at the Department of Transportation, ABC said employees were told to wipe out pronouns on multiple documents that included grant applications and email signatures.

A memo from the Office of Personnel Management said, agencies should “review agency email systems such as Outlook and turn off features that prompt users for their pronouns.”

An executive order from President Donald Trump noted that “The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military.”

The order called for “the termination of all discriminatory programs, including illegal DEI and ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear.

“To carry out this directive, the Director of OPM, with the assistance of the Attorney General as requested, shall review and revise, as appropriate, all existing Federal employment practices, union contracts, and training policies or programs to comply with this order,” the order said.

Trump’s efforts to push back against transgender ideology were noted in an executive order that said, “medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization,” the order said.

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

