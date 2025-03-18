Trump Sends Video Message to Illegal Aliens, Warns Them to Comply or 'Get Deported the Hard Way'

President Donald Trump is warning illegal immigrants that they have a choice between self-deporting now or being packed on board a deportation flight later.

As part of the Trump administration’s effort to weed out illegal immigrants, the president spoke in a video posted to social media platform X.

“People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way — and that’s not pleasant,” Trump said.

🚨ILLEGAL ALIENS: Download the CBP Home App – Now Available on All App Stores Do it the easy way, or get deported the hard way. pic.twitter.com/Kb3GgAl7it — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

“The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now, my administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily,” he said.

“If they do, they could potentially have the opportunity to potentially return legally at some point in the future, but if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States ever, ever again,” Trump said.

“You’re never coming in,” Trump said.

“Using the CBP Home app to leave the United States voluntarily is the safest option for illegal aliens, our law enforcement, which also saves the U.S. taxpayer dollars and valuable CBP and ICE resources, and all of those resources are necessary to focus on dangerous criminal aliens, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Trump said, referring to the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

“The CBP Home app is now available free across all mobile app stores, and I encourage those who have violated our laws to use this option today,” Trump said.

“Do it right, and come back into our country. Do it wrong, and you’ll never be back again,” he said.

Tonight, I’m announcing a nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to leave our country NOW or face deportation with the inability to return to the US. This serves as a strong warning to criminal illegal aliens to not come to America. If… pic.twitter.com/VcVgJYfSKR — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 18, 2025

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced a major push to encourage self-deportation, according to a news release on its website.

An advertising campaign will spread the message through social media and traditional media and use multiple languages to encourage anyone in the U.S. illegally to leave before being deported.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first. President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream,” Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States,” she said.

Leavitt: “We are encouraging illegal immigrants to actively self-deport to maybe save themselves from being in one of these fun videos.” pic.twitter.com/OStTxMKnsB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the topic at a Monday media briefing, according to a video posted to X.

“We are encouraging illegal immigrants to actively self–deport to maybe save themselves from being in one of these fun videos,” she said.

