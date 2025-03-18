Share
Trump Sends Video Message to Illegal Aliens, Warns Them to Comply or 'Get Deported the Hard Way'

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2025 at 11:42am
President Donald Trump is warning illegal immigrants that they have a choice between self-deporting now or being packed on board a deportation flight later.

As part of the Trump administration’s effort to weed out illegal immigrants, the president spoke in a video posted to social media platform X.

“People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way — and that’s not pleasant,” Trump said.

“The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now, my administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily,” he said.

“If they do, they could potentially have the opportunity to potentially return legally at some point in the future, but if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States ever, ever again,” Trump said.

“You’re never coming in,” Trump said.

Do you think this will encourage illegal aliens to self-deport?

“Using the CBP Home app to leave the United States voluntarily is the safest option for illegal aliens, our law enforcement, which also saves the U.S. taxpayer dollars and valuable CBP and ICE resources, and all of those resources are necessary to focus on dangerous criminal aliens, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Trump said, referring to the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

“The CBP Home app is now available free across all mobile app stores, and I encourage those who have violated our laws to use this option today,” Trump said.

“Do it right, and come back into our country. Do it wrong, and you’ll never be back again,” he said.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced a major push to encourage self-deportation, according to a news release on its website.

Related:
Trump Ditches ICE Director for Not Deporting Fast Enough but Moves Him to Different High-Level Position

An advertising campaign will spread the message through social media and traditional media and use multiple languages to encourage anyone in the U.S. illegally to leave before being deported.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first. President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream,” Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States,” she said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the topic at a Monday media briefing, according to a video posted to X.

“We are encouraging illegal immigrants to actively selfdeport to maybe save themselves from being in one of these fun videos,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation