Trump Sends Warning to Lindsay Clancy Following Mistrial: 'You'll Find Out What the Price to Pay Is'

After all but one member of a Massachusetts jury decided Lindsay Clancy should avoid punishment for killing her children, President Donald Trump said she will yet pay for what she did.

No one denies Clancy killed her three small children — Cora 5, Dawson 3, and Callan, 8 months — in January 2023. A six-week-long trial ended in a mistrial after one juror refused to go along with 11 others who wanted to acquit Clancy amid a vast rally of support for her claim that she suffered extreme postpartum depression.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Trump said when asked Friday about the trial, according to Fox News.

“It’s a horrible tragedy. I see what’s happened, and it looks like it’s a hung jury,” he said.

“Murder is murder” plain and simple. Ridiculous what this country has come to, a “permission slip for murder” is exactly what this is. Clancy deserves: No parole. Life in prison. Thank God for the one sane juror who stood his ground, and held out. pic.twitter.com/JcBryVILw7 — Michele Carandang (@AuntiqueSHEL) September 4, 2026

“I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse,” he said.

“But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be [a] mental institution or jail or something,” he said.

He called the possibility of another trial “too bad,” according to CBS News.

The Clancy verdict has set a horrendous precedent. When women, some pictured with their children in tow, are protesting and vehemently supporting a monster who murdered her children, we’ve lost all semblance of a civilized society. — Martha Lou 💙❤️🤍 (@BrownEyed76651) September 5, 2026

The trial’s outcome angered many other leading Republicans.

“The victims deserved far, far better than a kangaroo court,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, according to Fox News.

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, pushed back against Clancy’s legion of supporters.

“Watching so many moms rally behind a mother accused of strangling her children is a stain on humanity. If you don’t want to be a mother, then just say so — but don’t rebrand the murder of children as altruistic compassion,” she raged in a pre-verdict post on X.

“If hormones can be an excuse for murder; then hormones can be an excuse for rape. Dear Liberal White Women PLEASE Stop being so completely STUPID,” she wrote in another post.

“Never did I think we’d be living in a world where murdering your children makes you a hero while demanding accountability makes you a villain. But here we are,” Mace wrote in an opinion piece for the Daily Wire.

“I experienced postpartum depression with my second child. It is real. It is serious. It can distort your sense of self, fill your mind with fear, and make ordinary life feel overwhelming and hostile. As a medical issue, it deserves serious attention. It does not drive you to strangle your children one by one — nor does it excuse your murderous ways if you do,” she wrote.

“If postpartum mental illness becomes a get-out-of-jail-free card for murdering your children, then by logic, anyone diagnosed with it should lose custody of their kids. And if it’s not murder, then a man taking testosterone who sexually assaults a woman isn’t a rapist — according to their twisted logic,” she wrote.

“This is not about Lindsay Clancy’s feelings. This is about justice for the children she murdered. Cora. Dawson. Callan,” she posted.

“This case will set a precedent, and every mother in America should understand what it is. The verdict isn’t just about Lindsay Clancy. It’s about whether the lives of three children are worth less than the feelings of the woman who ended them.”

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