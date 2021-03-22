Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media within the next three months — on his own platform, according to his senior adviser, Jason Miller.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller told Fox News’ “MediaBuzz” on Sunday.

Miller said because Trump was repeatedly censored by Twitter during his presidency and then banned in January, he wants to have his own platform where he doesn’t have to answer to left-wing tech overlords.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” he said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, the Facebook-owned Instagram and the Google-owned YouTube.

Since leaving the White House, the former president has issued news releases to slam the Biden administration’s catastrophic border crisis and to share other opinions.

Interestingly, Miller said he believes Trump’s prepared statements have gotten considerably more media coverage than many of his tweets did.

That said, the real estate mogul used social media (specifically Twitter) as his primary mode of mass communication when he was in office.

To this end, Miller said Trump has been having “high-powered meetings” with tech executives to develop his own platform.

He couldn’t reveal any details but said several companies have approached the former president about launching his own social media platform.

“I can say that it will be big once he starts,” Miller said. “There have been a lot of high-powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in.”

“It’s not just one company that’s approached the president,” he said. “There have been numerous companies. But I think the president does know what direction that he wants to head here.

“This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

A whopping 50 percent of likely voters say they are “not very confident” or “not at all confident” that Biden “is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States.”

As public confidence in Biden dwindles and the country appears to be imploding, Trump and many of his supporters think to themselves or say aloud: We told you so.

