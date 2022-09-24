Parler Share
News

Trump Sent Epic, Threatening Photo to Taliban Leader - Says That's Why US Didn't Lose 1 Soldier in 18 Months

 By Ole Braatelien  September 24, 2022 at 10:14am
Parler Share

In a Wednesday interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, former President Donald Trump revealed the strategy he used to keep the Taliban in check during his presidency.

Hannity asked Trump if he had threatened Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

“Didn’t you at one point tell him, ‘I know exactly where you are,’ and give him the exact coordinates where he was?” Hannity asked.

“No,” Trump said, “I sent him a picture of his house.”

Trump said Baradar asked him why he sent the photo.

Trending:
Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

“I said, ‘You’ll have to figure that one out.’ … From that point on we didn’t lose one soldier.”

Trump went even further with his threats to the terrorist leader.

“I said, ‘If you do anything, we’re going to hit you harder than any country has ever been hit.’ He said, ‘I understand, your excellency.’ … We didn’t lose one soldier in 18 months,” Trump said.



Baradar, or “Baradar the Butcher,” as he is sometimes referred to, is the co-founder of the Taliban and the acting first deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, according to the New York Post.

Do you think the Taliban feared Trump more than Biden?

During the interview, Trump also explained how he would have conducted the Afghanistan withdrawal. President Joe Biden’s pullout cost the lives of 13 service members and more than $7 billion worth of military equipment.

“I’m the one that got it down to a very few soldiers,” Trump said. “And we would have had a very similar schedule, but I would have taken the military out last. I would have taken the American citizens … out, and I would have taken the best equipment in the world.”

“But we lost 13 soldiers. And the thing that nobody ever talks about — we also had a large number of soldiers horribly wounded. No legs, no arms, their face was blown to smithereens — a tremendous number. Nobody ever talks about them.”

Trump also spoke about the Mar-a-Lago raid, the New York attorney general’s civil lawsuit against him, the border and the possibility of running in 2024.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Ole Braatelien
Content Coordinator
Ole Braatelien is a social media coordinator for The Western Journal. He currently attends Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.




Trump Sent Epic, Threatening Photo to Taliban Leader - Says That's Why US Didn't Lose 1 Soldier in 18 Months
Lawyers Give Bad News to Ghislaine Maxwell - She Has 60 Days to Find New Counsel: Report
Butcher Sells 'King Charles III' Sausages, Making Fun of King's Swollen Fingers - Doctor Speculates the Cause
Keep This Family in Your Prayers - Ex-Convict Kills Boy Just Hours After Parole Release
Biden Forced to Apologize to Audience as He Coughs His Way Through Major Speech
See more...

Conversation