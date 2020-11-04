Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that President Donald Trump will be addressing the country later tonight.

“You will hear from the president tonight,” Conway told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. “I’m heading over to the White House shortly. We’ll be joined by, I think, a couple of hundred people.”

“And the president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House,” she added.

Conway, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, pointing out he was not able to declare victory until 3 a.m. in that contest.

“We’re not in a rush. We’re patient people. I certainly am,” she said.

TRENDING: Discovery of Arizona Data Error Suddenly Throws Early Calls for Biden Into Question

NEW: Kellyanne Conway tells @GStephanopoulos, “You will hear from the president tonight…The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.” https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/YGL8Ghx8Lz — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

Conway recounted to Stephanopoulos that Trump during the 2016 campaign and the 2018 midterm elections carefully watched the election results, fielding calls and receiving reports from his staff.

“He was the last one to think he was going to win in 2016,” she said.

Do you think Trump will win? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (3440 Votes) 3% (105 Votes)

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

RELATED: GOP Blasts Fox Over Early AZ Call, POTUS Adviser Makes Lawsuit Announcement

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.