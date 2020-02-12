Trump Sets NH Record for Most Votes for an Incumbent, Doubles Obama's 2012 Performance

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is already making history.

As the crowded Democratic field scrambled for voters in the second contest of the nominating process, Trump not only cruised to victory Tuesday night in New Hampshire, he set a record for the number of votes collected by an incumbent president in the Granite State primary, according to The Associated Press.

And considering it was more than double the number of votes collected by then-President Barack Obama in his 2012 uncontested New Hampshire primary, it bodes well for Trump’s re-election chances in November.

The Fake News Media is looking hard for the Big Democrat Story, but there is nothing too fabulous. Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State? Not an insignificant fact! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump trounced his token opposition, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, no doubt crushing the hopes of NeverTrumpers in both parties as well as the mainstream media, which was looking for something that would show discontent with Trump’s three years in office so far.

But the incumbent amassed nearly 128,000 votes, according to HuffPost, compared to Weld’s 13,600.

That was well more than double the 49,000 votes Obama won in New Hampshire during his 2012 re-election run.

It also dwarfed the 75,000 votes Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders got on his way to winning Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

In short, not a bad showing at all for president who faced no real opposition, but enough that his backers wanted to turn out to officially register their support for a president despised by the mainstream media.

It’s a historic number — a point Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale made in a Twitter post Tuesday night before the final votes were all even counted.

Enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump is through the roof! With approximately, 70% of precincts reporting, President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary vote total of every incumbent President running for re-election over the last four decades. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 12, 2020

And while Parscale attracted the usual turnout of Democratic trolls griping about Trump, plenty of social media users showed their enthusiasm for four more years of a successful presidency:

Trump is unifying the Republican party and the Dems are imploding! pic.twitter.com/OjjEZXvmEY — 🇺🇸KatheeDC🇺🇸 (@KatheeDC) February 12, 2020

The choice is clear in November! Continue with the robust economy! Or suffer the consequences of failed Democrat policies! TRUMP 2020! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 12, 2020

That last one is the key.

It’s really not a big mystery why Trump drew such strong support Tuesday: The U.S. economy is humming, unemployment is at or near record lows and his competition of a Democratic clown car isn’t inspiring confidence.

Sanders-style socialism is unlikely ever to catch on in the United States — there are too many examples of that evil system destroying societies. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg might be the flavor of the month for white liberals in Iowa and New Hampshire, but that appeal is limited. After scoring No. 2 in New Hampshire, Buttigieg is No. 5 in South Carolina, according to RealClearPolitics polling average.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has racked up two consecutive “gut punch” losses in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, where he came in fifth on Tuesday. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is looking more pathetic by the day.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar scored an impressive third place in New Hampshire, but her polling numbers in South Carolina barely register at 2 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

The Democratic Party and its allies in the mainstream media and the entertainment world have spent three years on a relentless attack that’s setting a historic example in this country of politics driven by a lust for power.

The New Hampshire results showed that Trump’s re-election team is making its own kind of history — and already setting the stage for November.

