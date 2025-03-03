Trump Sets Off Speculation with Cryptic Message: 'Tomorrow Night Will Be Big'

President Donald Trump set off speculation Monday about what his first address to Congress of his second term will include, with a cryptic message on social media.

The 47th president is set to address a joint session at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!”

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina amplified the message, posting on X, “Spent a little bit of time with the President this weekend and I have to say — this speech is going to be epic. You will not want to miss.”

“Historic. Epic. Real,” she added.

🚨 Spent a little bit of time with the President this weekend and I have to say – this speech is going to be epic. You will not want to miss. 🔥 Tune in to Donald J. Trump tomorrow night as he speaks at our first Joint Address of Congress this session. Historic. Epic. Real. pic.twitter.com/wSjyD0Qsrn — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 3, 2025

Trump is nothing if not a marketer, so he obviously wants people to tune in.

The speech will not officially be a State of the Union address since Trump has only been in office for six weeks, but it will likely follow a similar format of listing his accomplishments so far and laying out his legislative priorities for the year.

State of the Union addresses are required by Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which states that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson invited Trump to address a joint session in a letter, writing in part, “Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation’s history.”

Johnson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo over the weekend, “President Trump is coming in — a triumphant return to Congress to address us as the president once again, and in the first month of office, he’s accomplished so much, that it could fill three hours.”

“President Trump has such a long series of victories, things that he has done, promises he has kept, and it is putting America back on a strong footing, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to the chamber,” the speaker said.

.@SpeakerJohnson: “President Trump is coming in — a triumphant return to Congress to address us as the President once again. In the first month of office, he’s accomplished so much, that it could fill three hours.” pic.twitter.com/Fbzv6eHrti — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 2, 2025

Trump will almost certainly discuss the need to pass what he has labeled “one big beautiful bill” to extend the tax reforms found in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The president has also called for further changes, including no tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security income. Further, Trump wants to lower the corporate income tax rate from 21 to 15 percent for companies that make their products in the U.S.

He will likely address his tariff policies, which would be a way to pay for his new tax proposals.

Trump will also no doubt tout that February saw the lowest level of illegal crossings at the southern border in recorded U.S. history.

The Biden regime invited every corner of the world to invade our wide open Southern border, inviting a flood of crime, drugs, and human trafficking into our country. Under President Trump’s leadership, illegal border crossings have plummeted to record lows. President Trump is… pic.twitter.com/6pjujgCh84 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 3, 2025

Trump’s promise to “tell it like it is” probably means he will also be speaking to the corruption and waste that the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk has discovered.

He likely will also address the fireworks that erupted Friday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Oval Office visit when he had been expected to sign a rare earth minerals agreement.

Trump has raised the expectation bar for Tuesday’s speech, and he will no doubt deliver some banner headlines.

