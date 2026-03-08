Trump Sets Record with New Poll: More Loved By His Own Party Than Any President at This Point

Loyalty is one of the defining characteristics of President Donald Trump.

CNN data guru Harry Enten recently noted that loyalty runs both ways, saying Republicans support Trump in a deeply devoted manner unmatched by any recent president who served two terms.

Enten said that loyalty explains Trump’s influence in Republican primaries.

On Tuesday, for example, Trump noted that 122 candidates he backed during Republican primaries in three states won their elections.

CNN: “Republicans love Donald Trump more than any president’s own party’s supporters loved them at this particular point.” pic.twitter.com/QYTlmQifEl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2026

“Because Republicans love Donald Trump more than any president’s own party’s supporters loved him at this particular point,” Enten said in a video posted to X.

“Twenty-first century presidents’ own-party approval about at this point in a second term: Bush was at 77 percent. Obama was at 77 percent,” he said, referring to former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“Look at this, 86 percent of Republicans approve of the job that Donald Trump is doing at this point. That is higher than either Obama or Bush had within their own party at this point,” he said.

“Trump’s magic touch has not seemed to wore off yet when it comes to the Republican base.”

Enten broke down the numbers to focus on those strongly approving of the job Trump is doing within the Republican Party.

“What you see here is Trump is the only one who gets a majority at this point in their presidency,” Enten said.

🚨 WOW! Ron DeSantis just threw his support FULLY behind President Trump at a “Saving College Sports” White House event “You have the pedal to the metal on SO MANY different issues, from national security to border to energy, and you’re not taking the pedal off ANY of that.” “I… pic.twitter.com/0bCvP3iHxO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 6, 2026

“Obama was at 48 percent. Bush was at 47 percent. You see here, Trump at 53 percent,” he said.

“Not as high as his overall approval rating, but still getting a majority of the Republican base, at least in the average of polls, to say that they still really, really, really like him,” Enten continued.

When Fox News host Sean Hannity posted the video on his website, he added a message: “Republicans are with ya, Don.”

🇺🇸🇮🇷 A crowd gathered in Manhattan waving Iranian flags and chanting “Trump, Trump, thank you” after U.S. strikes on Iran, showing open support for Trump’s decision.pic.twitter.com/a1BLyu0YKQ https://t.co/1aNU6HpSHm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2026

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida noted that Trump has responded to a Middle East threat in a way that accomplishes what America needs, according to Fox News.

“Our military is doing a great job,” Scott said, adding that Iran’s goal is “to destroy America. We’ve got to stop them.”

“Trump doesn’t want to be in forever wars. Every time I’ve talked to him, he doesn’t want that,” Scott said.

“But I think what we do want to make sure we don’t have another Ayatollah that wants to… chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to our allies’ and try to destroy us.”

