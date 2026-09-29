Trump Sets the Record Straight After 'Hoax' Report on What He Offered Iran

President Donald Trump called out Axios Tuesday for publishing a false report that claimed he was offering to ease economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for certain nuclear compromises.

“Axios just released a story that ‘Trump’ offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“I offered them NOTHING! Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he added. “They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!”

The Axios article was titled “Trump offers Iran economic relief for concrete nuclear concessions,” and cited “U.S. officials” who said the president is willing to give “Iran sanctions relief and release Iranian frozen funds in return for concrete Iranian steps regarding the nuclear program.”

It also quoted a U.S. official who claims to know about “indirect talks” with Qatari mediators, and who said the discussions are “positive and constructive,” adding that Iran is “flexible on the nuclear issues.”

“The sides still remain apart on the timing of the commitments and who takes which steps first,” the official said.

“The Strait of Hormuz traffic continues to rise and the blockade and sanctions continue to degrade Iran’s position,” the official added. “The U.S. position gets stronger every day and President Trump remains patient and fully committed to his goal that Iran never have a nuclear weapon.”

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The unnamed source said the White House remains skeptical about Iran’s pledges and is hesitant to strike a deal, given how past agreements between the two countries have fallen through.

“The U.S. needs assurances this time that Iran is serious and it’s not just them trying to get out of the tough situation they are in,” the official stated.

The Axios story was later updated with an editor’s note, after the commander in chief issued his statement on Truth Social, which read, “This story has been updated with a statement from President Trump.”

Republicans have been scrutinized for their support of the Iran war and must now defend the conflict with voters across the country, as the midterms are only weeks away.

Rising gas prices, global uncertainty, increased military spending, and an ever-changing withdrawal timeline have given Democrats an effective talking point as they seek to flip both Houses of Congress.

Democrats are so confident about flipping the House, they’ve already begun discussing impeachment proceedings against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and are reportedly preparing to impeach Trump for a third time.

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