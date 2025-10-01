Share
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Sets the Stage for Massive Federal Layoffs as Shutdown Begins: 'It's Only Because of the Democrats'

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2025 at 6:13am
The federal government might be shut down, but President Donald Trump’s plan to trim back the federal bureaucracy is moving at full speed ahead.

On Tuesday night, Senate Democrats rejected a GOP-supported bill that would have kept the federal government running through Nov. 21. As the prospect of a shutdown loomed earlier Tuesday, Trump said shuttering the government is an opportunity to shed jobs.

“Well, we may do a lot, and that’s only because of the Democrats,” Trump said in a video posted to X after he was asked how many government worked he would lay off.

Trump said Democrats are more interested in non-Americans than American citizens.

“As you know, they want to be able to take care of people that are coming to our country illegally, and no system can handle that,” Trump said.


“Our country can’t handle people who come into our country illegally, and they want to give them full health care benefits. They want to open the wall again. Can you believe it? I can’t even believe it,” Trump said, adding as he mused about the Democratic Party, “They lost an election in a landslide and they don’t change.”

Trump said he would not have wanted a shutdown, but will try to make some good come of it.

“We’re doing well as a country, so the last thing we want to do is shut it down, but a lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want,” Trump said, according to The New York Times.

Are Democrats to blame for the shutdown?

“When you shut it down, you have to do layoffs,” Trump said. “So we’d be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected, and they’re Democrats.”

A report in Politico said programs critical to Trump’s agenda — such as immigration enforcement — will continue unabated during a federal shutdown.

“Remember Rahm Emanuel’s great quote: ‘You should never waste a crisis,’” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said. “Rahm Emanuel should be proud of the Trump team because they’re prepared to say, ‘Every day this is shut, we will find ways to pay for everything we want. We’ll find ways to eliminate everything you want. And we’ll do it legally.’”

Breaking: Dems Vote to Shut Down Government at Midnight - Layoffs Coming to DC Immediately

Trump had said as much on Tuesday.

“The last person that wants to shut down is us,” Trump said then.

“Now, with that being said, we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible — that are bad for them and irreversible by them. Like cutting vast numbers of people out. Cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
