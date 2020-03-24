SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Sets Target Date To 'Re-Open' America: 'I'd Love To Have It Open by Easter'

President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News virtual town hall with anchor Bill Hemmer in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Doug Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump participates in a Fox News virtual town hall with anchor Bill Hemmer in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 24, 2020 at 12:13pm
Print

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his target date for reopening the country is Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.

The Trump administration initially adopted a “15 days to slow the virus spread” policy, which called for social distancing and gatherings of groups of no more than 10 people.

Many states in response closed down bars and restaurants and events like church gatherings. Some states have issued stay-at-home orders, causing all but essential businesses to close.

The 15-day period will end Monday.

Trump recounted during a Fox News virtual town hall that his administration “allotted two weeks, but we’ll stay a little bit longer than that. But we want to get open very soon.”

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Earns Mountain of Scorn as 'Sickening' Attack on Rand Paul Backfires

“We’re opening up this incredible country, because we have to do that,” Trump added.

“I’d love to have it open by Easter,” he said. “I would love to have that. It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too.”

“That would be a great American resurrection, two and a half plus weeks from now,” Fox News host Bill Hemmer said.

Easter is the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after dying three days before by Roman crucifixion.

The president said he felt that a big reason the stock market saw major advances on Tuesday was statements he has made about reopening America, as well as optimism the Senate and the House will reach an agreement on the third phase of coronavirus legislation.

Trump argued that the country is “not built to shut down. Our people are full of vim and vigor and energy,” according to The Hill.

“They don’t want to be locked in a house or an apartment or some space,” he added.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

During a news briefing on Monday at the White House, Trump was questioned if he would open the country back up if Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the coronavirus task force, advised against it.

Do you think Easter is a realistic target date for "reopening" the country?

“I understand the question very well,” the president responded, “It’s a great question. But we can do two things at one time. I will say this: Our country has learned a lot. We’ve learned about social distancing. We’ve learned about the hands. We’ve learned about staying away, at least during the time that this is even a little bit around.”

Trump also made clear certain states most impacted by the coronavirus may have to keep more aggressive measures in place.

The president has indicated multiple times over the last few days that the cure of preventive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus — at the cost of major economic hardship — cannot be worse than the disease itself.

“Our people want to return to work,” he wrote on Twitter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Sets Target Date To 'Re-Open' America: 'I'd Love To Have It Open by Easter'
Pelosi Warns Republicans Not To Include 'Poison Pills' in Coronavirus Legislation
McConnell Hammers Pelosi for Blocking Coronavirus Bill To Add Green New Deal Items
Senate Democrats Argue Against GOP Plan To Send $1,200 Checks to Americans
Value of American Liberty Shines in Wake of Communist China's Coronavirus Failure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×