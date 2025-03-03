Trump Setting Stage to Suspend or Even Ban COVID Vax

President Donald Trump has set the stage for the suspension — or the complete ban — of the Covid-19 vaccine amid mounting evidence of injuries, side effects, and even deaths.

On Feb. 14, Trump signed an executive order halting federal funds for schools that continue to force students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Trump administration has already reinstated military service members who were “unjustly discharged” for refusing the vaccine.

Last year, Trump’s nominee to head the National Institutes of Health — Dr. Jay Bhattacharya — signed the Hope Accord, a petition urging the immediate suspension of all Covid-19 vaccines, citing a “causal link” between the shots and a chilling spike in deaths worldwide.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths,” the petition stated.

“The denial of vaccine injury is a betrayal of those who followed official directives, often under coercion from mandates restricting their access to work, education, travel, hospitality and sports,” the Accord read.

“The vaccine-injured must be recognised and every effort made to understand their conditions.”

What’s mind-boggling is that some institutions continue to enforce COVID vaccine mandates when the overhyped virus is no longer an urgent public-health threat (if it ever really was in the first place).

Thanks to relentless media pressure and threats of getting fired or socially ostracized, more than 270 million Americans (or a staggering 81 percent of the U.S. population) have gotten the COVID shots.

At the height of vaccine hysteria, in many cities, you couldn’t even go to a movie theater or eat at a restaurant unless you were vaccinated. And you had to show a “vaccine passport” to gain entry.

All this sounds crazy in retrospect.

Many Americans now say they regret succumbing to mob bullying and getting jabbed amid concerns over the potential dangers of the vaccines.

Dan Bongino, the FBI’s deputy director, said getting the coronavirus shot was “the biggest mistake of my life.”

“I should have waited. It’s one of the greatest regrets of my life,” he said in August 2022. “I freaked out.”

Bongino said he ended up getting COVID twice despite getting vaccinated twice.

Podcaster Megyn Kelly has expressed similar regrets.

“I’m sorry I did to myself,” she said in September 2023. “I regret getting the vaccine. I don’t think I needed it. I think I would have been fine.”

A critical lesson to be gleaned from the tragic comedy of errors that was America’s over-the-top pandemic response is that we must navigate such events without trampling everyone’s civil liberties, shutting down the entire country, and destroying the economy.

