Trump Shames Media for Ignoring 'Genocide' of White Farmers: 'If It Were the Other Way Around They'd Talk About It'

President Donald Trump took a blistering shot at establishment media double standards in a fiery White House rebuke Monday.

While speaking at the White House, Trump took a moment to shame the media for the lack of attention given to some of the atrocities happening in South Africa against white Afrikaners — a topic the president cares deeply about.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about,” the U.S. president told reporters. “But it’s a terrible thing that’s taking place. Farmers are being killed. They happen to be white.

“But whether they’re white or black, makes no difference to me. But white farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.”

.@POTUS on South Africa: “It’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about… White farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated… And the newspapers, and the media, and the television media doesn’t even talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/kq68lneJd5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025

Trump then swiftly turned his ire toward the establishment double standard when it comes to race-based issues.

“And the newspapers, and the media, and the television media doesn’t even talk about it,” Trump continued. “If it were the other way around, they’d talk about it. That would be the only story they talk about.”

Are you glad Trump is giving refugee status to South African farmers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (147 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Trump finished by stressing: “I don’t care who they are, I don’t care about their race, their color, I don’t care about their height, their weight, I don’t care about anything.

“I just know that what’s happening is terrible. I have people that live in South Africa.

“They say it’s a terrible situation taking place. So we’ve essentially extended citizenship to those people, to escape from the violence and come here.”

In February, Trump signed an executive order that targeted South Africa for “egregious actions.”

“In shocking disregard of its citizens’ rights, the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) recently enacted Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 (Act), to enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation,” the order reads. “This Act follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.”

(The order also accuses South Africa of supporting Hamas terrorists.)

Calling the policies “unjust and immoral,” Trump ordered that America suspend all aid and assistance to South Africa, while also ordering the resettlement of those affected.

A few months after that order, Trump took to Truth Social to lambaste the state of South Africa, accusing it of being unfit to host the G20 summit.

“How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 Meeting when Land Confiscation and Genocide is the primary topic of conversation?” He posted in April. “They are taking the land of white Farmers, and then killing them and their families. The Media refuses to report on this.”

Trump’s rhetoric has incensed South African officials, who in turn have bad-mouthed the U.S. president. That has forced the hand of the Trump administration to crack down and bar certain Afrikaner officials from the country.

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa arrived for resettlement Monday, and were greeted by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.