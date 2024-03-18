Share
Commentary

Trump Shares 12-Second Biden Clip After Someone Added Words and Music to It - This Is the Funniest Video You'll See Today

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  March 18, 2024 at 9:10am
We’ve all seen the Visiting Angels commercials, in which senior citizens share how they worried they wouldn’t be able to stay in their homes — until they got help from the company’s home care nurses.

“Visiting Angels — America’s Choice in Home Care,” the jingle says.



But when these seven words from a well-known commercial were added to a video of President Joe Biden, it turned from a sad little jingle into a hilarious 12-second attack ad.

The video came from an event on Thursday at a Saginaw, Michigan, golf course where Biden stood in the rain before two “handlers” hurried to get him away from reporters, The Midwesterner News reported.

The 81-year-old president was almost clocked in the face by the door during his exit.

The remixed video, created by pro-Trump meme-maker MAGADevilDog, shows the same thing but simply adds the Visiting Angels jingle and logo, making it look very much like one of a confused aged man being guided into a building by his caregivers — which, come to think of it, is exactly what it was.

Former President Donald Trump reposted the video on Truth Social with no comment — the video speaks for itself.

At another event during the trip to Saginaw, Fox News reported, Biden was visiting a 131-year-old Victorian mansion owned by local officials when, after delivering remarks, reporters began to ask him questions.

The president could be seen with his back to the reporters. asking, “Can I take a couple questions?”

One woman said, “We’re going to take a few questions.”

However, before any questions could be asked, Biden staffers immediately intervened.

Video footage showed several staffers raising their arms and loudly repeating, “Thank you, press, back to the cars,” as they walked toward the gaggle of reporters in an apparent effort to prevent them from posing any inquiries to the president.

The bizarre moment, which lasted only seconds, drew fierce criticism on social media from journalists and commentators who condemned the administration’s apparent unwillingness to take unscripted questions from those covering the president.

“Just proves that Biden isn’t in charge. No underling should be able to control the POTUS speech like his do,” one comment read.

“This is bad. Really bad. They’ve told his staff not to let him open his mouth. Trump would’ve walked out and spoken spontaneously for an hour,” Red State contributor Buzz Patterson wrote.

To quote Al Capone in “The Untouchables,” “Like a lot of things in life, we laugh because it’s funny and we laugh because it’s true.”

Will Biden debate Trump?

Many of us have watched a loved one grow old and regress into a child-like state, and there’s nothing funny about it.

But when it’s the president of the United States being treated like a child who needs permission to speak and is immediately shushed by handlers, it becomes more than just a personal tragedy — it’s a national security concern and constitutional crisis.

It seems like Biden truly might need some Visiting Angels to rescue him from the hands of his own family and the Democratic vultures using this weak, elderly man for personal gain.

Seven simple words turned this disturbing clip into satire, highlighting, with the use of humor, the painful reality that the nation is now under the control of unelected, unknown handlers who can make the president speak when they say and go where they take him.

And that, unfortunately, is no laughing matter.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
