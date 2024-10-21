Trump Shares 6-Minute Video Showing His Experience Working as a Fry Cook at McDonald's: It's Worth the Watch

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s.”

If you wanted to sum up former President Donald Trump’s trip to an outlet of his one of favorite fast food joints on Sunday — one which his opponent, the vice president, claims to have worked at despite no evidence she ever did — that quote pretty much says it all.

According to the New York Post, Trump — clad in a white shirt, red tie and recognizable apron — manned the fryer and the drive-in window at a McDonald’s outlet in Lower Southampton Township, Pennsylvania Golden Arches this weekend.

“McDonald’s has long been one of Trump’s favorite chains, but his visit to the Golden Arches Sunday doubled as an effort to re-up his doubts over Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims that she worked there in the 1980s,” the Post noted.

“I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company … look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope,” Trump said during the visit, which his campaign called an “October surp-fries.”

A six-minute video posted to Trump’s social media accounts showed a journal of his visit, including his time above the fryer.

“I listened to Kamala, she said it was so hot,” he said. “We’re going to learn how to do it right now.”

He also learned during his time as a fry cook that the most common size of the McDonald’s fry orders, at least at this location? Medium.

He also poked fun at his own germophobic tendencies.

“We got the salt on it. Never touches the human hand. Nice and full,” he said at the fry machine.

As he handed his food to the people outside the McDonald’s drive-thru, he said, “This is not a normal situation, is it?

“What a good-looking family,” he added to one family.

After a few minutes of orders: “I could do this all day. I wouldn’t mind this job.”

The food was compliments of the presidential candidate, as you might not be surprised to learn:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/rA5FwAQWFy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2024

Trump’s account also posted a photograph of him waving out of the drive-in window:

And there you have it: More evidence that the billionaire that the Democrats love to hate has worked at McDonald’s for longer than their candidate has.

“I love McDonald’s, I love jobs, I like to see good jobs. And I think it’s inappropriate when somebody puts down all over the place that you work. Think that was a big part of her resume and that you worked at McDonald’s,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

So, naturally, the opposing campaign flipped over this.

“Today, Donald Trump showed exactly what we would see in a second Trump term: exploiting working people for his own personal gain. Trump doesn’t understand what it’s like to work for a living, no matter how many staged photo ops he does, and his entire second-term plan is to give himself, his wealthy buddies, and giant corporations another massive tax cut,” a statement from the Harris-Walz team read.

“Vice President Harris on the other hand has a record of standing up for workers and taking on bad actors who rip people off, and she’ll do the same as President.”

Yes, the same record that she has of her working at McDonald’s: completely absent.

