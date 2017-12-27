Trump Shares a New Prediction About What the GOP Tax Bill Will Do to Obamacare

President Donald Trump believes GOP tax reform will lead to major changes for America’s health care system.

Tweeting Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago resort, President Trump said the tax bill — which eliminates the individual health care mandate included in Obamacare — will ultimately unravel the health care law altogether and lead to bipartisan reform.

Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

The president has good reason to believe this will be the case.

The GOP tax reform bill, which is now law following passage of both chambers of Congress and Trump’s signature, includes a provision that repeals the Affordable Care Act mandate that requires every American to purchase health insurance or else pay a penalty fee.

The mandate has long been regarded as the most unpopular provision in former president Obama’s signature legislative achievement; it’s also tantamount to the system’s survival.

With the mandate gone, millions of Americans will likely choose not to purchase insurance.

Health care experts estimate that 4 million more Americans will be uninsured once the mandate repeal takes effect, and 13 million more people are expected to be uninsured by 2027, according to Fox News.

Many of these people are young and healthy and don’t see a need for health insurance. However, their current enrollment subsidizes costs for the more elderly and sickly people.

The drop of healthy members will likely result in higher premium payments for those still in the system. Average premiums are expected to increase by around 10 percent, a prediction liberals have used as another criticism of GOP tax reform.

To be sure, health care premiums were expected to increase long before tax reform passed.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been quite dramatic about the situation.

“I have said that this was stiff competition by some of the other things they have put forth, is the worst bill in the history of the United States Congress,” the California Democrat said during a House floor debate.

“No, it is the end of the world. The debate over health care is life and death. This is Armageddon,” Pelosi warned at a news conference before the bill’s passage, according to The Hill.

Despite vehement opposition by Democrats, the bill ultimately became law thanks to Republican control of Congress and the White House.

Given the major changes to the country’s health care system, Democrat leaders on Capitol Hill may have no choice but to negotiate with Republicans on more reform.

“We’ll need new legislation to account for the Republicans’ latest attempt to undermine our health care system,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week.

